The October Amazon Prime Day sale is officially over, but some of the best deals are still running — including big savings on coffee makers from Ninja, De'Longhi, and Breville. After browsing today's deals, I discovered that most of the best Prime Day offers are still running — and now they're available to everyone, not just Prime subscribers.

• Browse all of today's deals at Amazon

To save you time and effort, I've put together a complete list of all the best big-brand coffee maker deals for you below. There's no telling exactly how long these deals will last. though — Amazon has marked them as 'limited time', and will almost certainly be planning to raise prices again before Black Friday so it can drop them back down again.

Lots of other retailers have decided to keep their sales events running too, so I've also provided a list of quick links below that will take you straight to the relevant pages.

De'Longhi coffee maker deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $899.95 now $599.95 at Amazon A premium bean-to-cup coffee maker at a surprisingly accessible price. The Magnifica Evo is a great choice for households with one or two coffee-drinkers, and has an enormous $300 price cut after the Prime Day sales. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Rivelia: was $1,299.95 now $994.40 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked $300 off the Rivelia — one of De'Longhi's top-tier coffee makers. When we tested it. we particularly loved its swappable bean hoppers that let you switch between different coffees on the fly. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon The Magnifica Duo is an excellent pick if you enjoy both hot and iced coffees, and its superb LatteCrema Hot and Cool system can produce milk at both temperatures. There's $200 off right now, whether you're an Amazon Prime subscriber or not. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was $799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon The La Specialista Touch is one of my personal favorite De'Longhi coffee makers. Browse a huge menu of drinks with its color touchscreen and it'll prepare it perfectly. With $150 off, it's another great post-Prime Day deal. Read more Read less ▼

Breville coffee maker deals

Breville Barista Express: was $689.99 now $499.95 at Amazon Breville's Barista machines are compact and fun to use, letting you handle as much or as little of the coffee-making process as you like. This model, with pleasingly tactile manual controls, is a particular favorite, and is discounted by 24% right now, with no Prime subscription necessary. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro Espresso : was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The Barista Pro offers a happy middle ground — it offers more grind settings than the Barista Express, has a monochrome display to show brewing data, but doesn't have the flashy color screen of the Barista Touch (below). With $220 off, it's one of the best post-Prime coffee maker deals around. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This model is very similar to the Barista Express above, but with a color touchscreen for picking drinks and tweaking settings rather than physical buttons and dials. With $200 off it's a post-Prime Day bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Bambino Plus with Baratza Encore Grinder: was $699.90 now $549.95 at Amazon The Bambino Plus is a great little entry-level espresso machine, and this bundle also includes a premium coffee grinder from Baratza (the company that makes the grinders inside many premium automatic coffee machines). The pair are already good value together, and with this offer they're even easier to recommend (seriously, that grinder is top-tier). Read more Read less ▼

Ninja coffee maker deals

Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.95 at Amazon The first-generation Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker blew our reviewer away with its sheer versatility. Hot espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee all in one machine? Yes, really! This isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it's the same offer we saw during Prime Big Deal Days. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon We were also big fans of the compact Luxe Café Mini, and this version has received an upgrade with an automatic temperature-controlled steam wand. Ideal if you don't have space for the full-size model above, and is exactly the same price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Dualbrew Pro: was $239.99 now $169.99 at Amazon Want something even tinier? This super-small brewer prepares espresso using K-Cups, and drip coffee using grounds, while occupying barely any space on your counter — and there's still $70 off. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US