AeroPress coffee makers are going cheap in every color for Amazon Prime Day — which one will you pick for your kitchen?

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Big savings on the whole AeroPress rainbow

Collection of colorful AeroPress coffee makers on multicolored abstract background
(Image credit: Amazon, edited by Gemini)

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new coffee maker, and as TechRadar's resident coffee expert, I was delighted to see that there are huge discounts on AeroPress coffee makers in every single color right now.

An AeroPress is one of the quickest and easiest ways to prepare coffee, and you can tweak the brewing method to achieve different results — whether you want something easy-drinking like your favorite drip coffee, or an intense espresso-style shot. And whatever your brewing preferences, there's an AeroPress to match your kitchen, too. Personally I have the clear blue version, but every single shade is on offer, so the choice is yours.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals, but you can sign up for a one-month free trial that will see you through the whole sale period.

Colorful coffee deals

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Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.

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