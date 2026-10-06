Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new coffee maker, and as TechRadar's resident coffee expert, I was delighted to see that there are huge discounts on AeroPress coffee makers in every single color right now.

An AeroPress is one of the quickest and easiest ways to prepare coffee, and you can tweak the brewing method to achieve different results — whether you want something easy-drinking like your favorite drip coffee, or an intense espresso-style shot. And whatever your brewing preferences, there's an AeroPress to match your kitchen, too. Personally I have the clear blue version, but every single shade is on offer, so the choice is yours.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals, but you can sign up for a one-month free trial that will see you through the whole sale period.

Colorful coffee deals

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