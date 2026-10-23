How to watch Kurla to Vengurla online from anywhere

Kurla To Vengurla is a Marathi romantic comedy-drama that explores the conflict between urban aspirations and village traditions, as well as the challenges rural men face in finding marriage partners.

Good news! You can watch Kurla to Vengurla online from anywhere with a VPN.

The story revolves around three couples navigating the trials and tribulations of relationships while struggling with family approval and career goals. The protagonists eventually move into a small tenement in a Kurla slum, where they slowly begin to realize that urban life isn’t as appealing as it looks from afar.

The movie has been well received by critics and fans alike. Following its release on September 19, 2025, it was nominated for eight awards at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards, including Best Film. It won four awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Music Director, and Best Comedian Male.

Kurla To Vengurla is also a visual treat, as it highlights the beauty and traditions of coastal Konkan villages and brings them into the realities of today’s world. It features an ensemble cast including Pralhad Kudtarkar, Veena Jamkar, Sainkee Kamat, Vaibhav Mangle, and Swanandi Tikekar.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video in India. But how can you watch this region-restricted library from anywhere in the world, including the US, UK, Australia, and beyond? Read on to find out!

How to watch Kurla to Vengurla in India

Kurla to Vengurla is available on Prime Video in India.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 599 per quarter or Rs. 1,499 per year for the ad-supported Standard plan. The Prime Lite plan costs Rs. 799 per year, while the ad-free add-on costs Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 699 per year.

Not in India? Anyone from India who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Kurla to Vengurla from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Kurla to Vengurla but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Prime Video with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Kurla to Vengurla is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in India).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to Prime Video.

Kurla to Vengurla: FAQs

Kurla to Vengurla | Trailer | Vaibhav Mangle | Swanandi, Sainkeet, Pralhad |Vijay Kalamkar |19th Sep - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Kurla to Vengurla online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and worldwide? Althoug Prime Video is available in multiple countries around the world, including the US, the UK, and Canada, Kurla to Vengurla is not available in these regions. If you're an Indian traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Kurla to Vengurla cast Pralhad Kudtarkar as Anand Sarang

Veena Jamkar as Gauri Sarang

Sainkeet Kamat as Parimal Joshi

Vaibhav Mangle as Bajirao Tambat

Swanandi Tikekar as Asmita Dhopeshwarkar

Sunil Tawde as Chandrakant Sarang

Anagha Rane as Sharmila

Amey Parab as Nandu Tambat

Shekhar Betkar as Babu

Kavita Amarjeet as Sharda