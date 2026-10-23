How to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram online from anywhere

Maa Inti Bangaaram (translated as “the gold of our house”) is a Telugu-language action-comedy drama starring Tollywood superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Rangasthalam, Mahanati) and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. It’s available on Sony LIV in India and elsewhere in Hindi dub only, and on JioHotstar in India in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Good news! You can watch Maa Inti Bangaaram online from anywhere with a VPN.

The story revolves around a newly married woman, Alluri Swarna, entering a traditional Telugu family whose in-laws expect her to fit the role of a dutiful daughter-in-law. However, Swarna has a dark past filled with violence.

As she tries to fit into her new role, she is challenged by demons from her past that threaten her newly married life. Swarna must accept both facets of her character and revisit her past to protect her family from imminent danger.

Set in the 1980s, the movie mixes family drama, humor, and plenty of action, most of which Samantha performed herself while wearing a traditional saree. She said the action sequences were deliberately realistic, with no slow-motion or flying shots. She even took real blows during filming and bled while performing stunts.

The movie was a roaring box-office hit, becoming the first female-led solo Telugu film to cross Rs. 100 crore worldwide. It grossed around Rs. 69.43 crore in India and over Rs. 27 crore overseas. It's also the highest-grossing female-led action entertainer of the year.

Here's out to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram in India

Maa Inti Bangaaram is available on the Sony LIV streaming service in India.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

A Sony LIV plan will also let you watch the ongoing India vs New Zealand cricket series, as well as other cricket, tennis, and sports action live.

While Sony LIV only offers the Hindi-dubbed version of the movie, JioHotstar has it available in all five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year for the ad-supported Mobile plan. The ad-supported Super plan costs Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,099 per year, while the ad-free Premium plan costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

Not in India? Anyone from India who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Maa Inti Bangaaram is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in India, for example).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to Sony LIV or JioHotstar, or Sling TV if you're from the US.

How to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram in the US

In the US, Maa Inti Bangaaram is available on Sony LIV through Sling TV.

You can get the standalone Sony LIV add-on for $7.99 per month, or opt for Sling TV’s Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, starting at $10 per month. The latter is the more attractive option, as it also includes other channels, including Willow’s cricket coverage.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram from anywhere.

Maa Inti Bangaaram: FAQs

Maa Inti Bangaaram - Official Trailer | Samantha | Raj Nidimoru | Nandini Reddy | Santhosh Narayanan - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Maa Inti Bangaaram online in the UK, Canada, Australia, and worldwide? Yes, you can watch Maa Inti Bangaaram in the UK, Canada, Australia, and other locations worldwide through YuppTV. You’ll need to subscribe to the Hindi-language add-on, which includes Sony LIV along with other popular Indian channels such as Star Plus, Colors, and Zee TV. Australia: AU$179.99 per year

AU$179.99 per year UK: £119.99 per year

£119.99 per year Canada: CA$89.99 per year If you're an Indian traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Maa Inti Bangaaram cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Alluri Swarna/Jhansi

Gulshan Devaiah as Karuna

Diganth Manchale as Dr. Alluri Anirudh Raju, "Ani" Swarna's husband

Manjusha Mukkavilli as Kiranmayi, Swarna's best friend

Chaitanya Krishna as SI Alluri Sharath Raju, Anirudh’s younger brother

Sreemukhi as Alluri Anasuya, Sharath’s wife

Anand as Alluri Ramaiah Raju, Anirudh and Sharath's father and a politician

Gautami as Alluri Kamakshi, Anirudh and Sharath's mother

Sri Lakshmi as Anirudh and Sharath's grandmother

Srinivas Gavireddy as Buchiraju, Anirudh and Sharath's brother-in-law

Aryan Ippili as Shravani, Buchiraju’s wife, Anirudh and Sharath's sister

Rachana Sahadeva as Alluri Geetha, Anirudh and Sharath's younger sister

Vadlamani Srinivas as Madhusudhan Rao, Ramaiah Raju’s rival

Gemini Suresh as Ramaiah Raju’s assistant