How to watch India Ke Top 1% online from anywhere

India Ke Top 1% is the Indian adaptation of the globally successful game show The 1% Club. Unlike typical quiz shows that test memory and general knowledge of current affairs, India Ke Top 1% focuses on logical reasoning, common sense, and mental agility.

Good news! You can watch India Ke Top 1% online from anywhere with a VPN.

Overview WHEN: 8pm IST every Saturday and Sunday

8pm IST every Saturday and Sunday STREAM: JioHotstar & Star Plus in India, Hotstar in the UK and Canada

& in India, in the UK and Canada Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, who brings his fun-loving personality and upbeat energy to the show. The first episode premiered on September 19, and a total of 10 episodes have been released so far. It has been well received by audiences, and sources suggest that the first season could run for 26 episodes.

A hundred participants play through thirteen increasingly challenging rounds. Each round starts with Rs. 1 lakh ($1,060), and every mistake adds to a collective prize pot, which can reach up to Rs. 1 crore ($106,000).

The challenges are inspired by everyday life and include playful riddles and unexpected twists. Interestingly, viewers at home can also play along with every question. Bijal Shah was the show's first winner, taking home a whopping Rs. 94 lakh ($99,500).

Here's how to watch India Ke Top 1% from anywhere in the world, including India, Canda, the UK, and elsewhere.

How to watch India Ke Top 1% from anywhere

If you're keen to watch India Ke Top 1% but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch India Ke Top 1% in India

India Ke Top 1% is available on Star Plus (cable TV) and the JioHotstar streaming service in India.

As of now, 10 episodes are available, with new episodes released at 8 PM IST every Saturday and Sunday.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year for the ad-supported Mobile plan. The ad-supported Super plan costs Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,099 per year, while the ad-free Premium plan costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

A Hotstar subscription also hosts a wide lineup of sports, including the Premier League, NFL, IPL, MLB, rugby, tennis and loads of international and domestic cricket, as well as popular local reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Not in India? Anyone from India who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch India Ke Top 1% in Canada

In Canada, India Ke Top 1% is available to stream on the Hotstar streaming service, which costs CA$19.99/quarter or CA$49.99/year.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch India Ke Top 1% in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

India Ke Top 1% is available to watch on the Hotstar streaming service in the UK too.

A subscription costs £19.99 for three months or £69.99 per year.

Traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch India Ke Top 1% from abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

India Ke Top 1%: FAQs

Anil Kapoor iss Ravivaar aa rahe hain Mr. India ke roop mein!IndiaKeTop1Percent|StarPlus |JioHotstar - YouTube Watch On

Can you watch India Ke Top 1% in the US or Australia? Unfortunately, India Ke Top 1% isn't streaming in the US or Australia. Anyone in the US or Down Under from India, Canada, or the UK can use a VPN to watch India Ke Top 1% on Hotstar from abroad.

Can I watch India Ke Top 1% for free? Although JioHotstar India offers a wealth of movies and shows for free, India Ke Top 1% isn’t one of them. You’ll need a subscription, with the ad-supported Mobile plan starting at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year.