How to watch Beat Luke Littler online from anywhere

Watch Beat Luke Littler — Netflix (Global)

BLOCKED? Use Norton VPN to stream from anywhere

Premiere: Friday, October 30 at 7pm GMT / 3pm ET

A two-time world champion with 30 tournament wins to his name, Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler is used to beating the best professional darts players in the world. Now the teenage sensation will face a whole new challenge as he takes on 24 ‘amateurs’ in a high-stakes showdown.

The 19-year-old will put his skills to the test in a series of one-leg shootouts against a series of talented opponents. These include women's world number three Fallon Sherrock and two of the sport’s rising stars in Mitchell Lawrie and Jayden Walker. Interesting 'amateurs' it must be said.

Each player will take on Little in a standard leg of darts, starting from 501, and if anyone manages to beat the reigning world champion, they will walk away with a staggering £501,000 in prize money.

"There’s half a million quid up for grabs; I won’t be going easy at all. I’ll be wanting to beat everyone who comes up,” said Littler. “Maybe the first few legs could be a bit nervy, but once I get going, then I don't think anyone will stop me.”

Here's how to watch Beat Luke Littler from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Beat Luke Littler on Netflix

Beat Luke Littler will be broadcast globally on Netflix. Prices for the cheapest Netflix plan in the UK, US, Canada and Australia are as follows: 🇬🇧 UK: £7.99 per month 🇺🇸 US: $8.99 per month 🇨🇦 Canada: CA$7.99 per month 🇦🇺 Australia: AU$9.99 per month Outside your usual country? If you're abroad then Norton VPN can unblock your Netflix — find out more below.

How to watch Beat Luke Littler from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Beat Luke Littler but you're away from home and access is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Beat Luke Littler with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Beat Luke Littler is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, one of our favorites is Norton VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the Norton VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location.

3. Go to the live stream: In this case, just head to Netflix.

What devices can I watch Netflix on?

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Apple TV (HD and 4K)

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iPhone and iPad

Android phones and tablets

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Windows PCs and Macs (via web browser or Prime Video app where available)

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EE TV set-top boxes (UK)

Web browsers including Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari

Beat Luke Littler FAQs

Who is Luke 'The Nuke' Littler? Littler is a darts prodigy who, at just 17 years old, became the youngest world champion in the sport’s history. The holder of 30 PDC titles, including 14 majors, he was named in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 list. He was also featured in the Netflix sports documentary series Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen.

Who will compete against Luke Littler? There will be 24 contestants taking on Luke Littler and they range from 15 to 57 years old. The most high-profile are women's world number three Fallon Sherrock, two-time World Youth Championship winner Mitchell Lawrie, and 14-year-old darting sensation Jayden Walker. Other competitors include a bin worker from Bedford, a Nando's restaurant manager and a former British Army captain. The 24 contestants will compete for 20 spots, then be split into groups and randomly selected to take on Littler. The competition ends the moment somebody defeats Littler.

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