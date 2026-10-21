How to watch Northern Ireland Open snooker – live stream Alex Higgins Trophy

The 2026 Northern Ireland Open is serving up plenty of drama — and not just on the snooker table.

Northern Irish star Mark Allen has made headlines after breaking down during an heart-wrenching TV interview following his first-round defeat to Jordan Brown. The former world No. 1, who suggested he could retire, revealed he had spent 10 weeks receiving mental health treatment.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump have both suffered shock early exits, leaving defending champion Jack Lisowski, John Higgins, Mark Williams in the race for the race for the Alex Higgins Trophy.

The tournament culminates in the final on Sunday, October 25, with £100,000 awaiting the winner.

Here's how to watch the 2026 Northern Ireland Open live from anywhere...

Can I watch Northern Ireland Open for free? In China, snooker fans can watch the Northern Ireland Open for free on Huya. There are no free streams in the UK or US.

Use a VPN to watch snooker streams

How to watch Northern Ireland Open in UK

Snooker fans in the UK can watch the Northern Ireland Open live on TNT Sports and stream the action live on HBO Max (you'll need the £30.99 per month TNT Sports plan).

There's also the option to stream on WST Play (£6.99 per month), where subscribers in the UK and Ireland can watch table one live.

Can I watch Northern Ireland Open in the US?

Snooker fans in the States can watch live with a subscription to WST Play. It costs around $8.50 per month.

Watch Northern Ireland Open in the rest of the world

Mainland Europe

Eurosport and HBO Max

Eurosport and HBO Max China

Huya

Migu

CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel (pay-per-view)

CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin

Huya Migu CBSA-WPBSA Academy WeChat Channel (pay-per-view) CBSA-WPBSA Academy Douyin Hong Kong China

Now Sports

Now Sports Malaysia

Astro Supersport

Astro Supersport Thailand

True Sport

True Sport Taiwan

Sportcast

Sportcast New Zealand

Sky Sport / Sky Go

(WST Play also available in New Zealand)

Northern Ireland Open 2026 — Full Schedule

Sunday, October 18 – First round

Monday, October 19 – First round

Tuesday, October 20 – First round

Wednesday, October 21 – Second round

Thursday, October 22 – Third round

Friday, October 23 – Quarter-finals

Saturday, October 24 – Semi-finals

Sunday, October 25 – Final (2pm and 7pm UK time)

What to know about Northern Ireland Open 2026

Why is Mark Allen going viral on social media? Snooker star Mark Allen is going viral after breaking down in an emotional TV interview at the 2026 Northern Ireland Open, revealing that he recently spend 10 weeks in a mental health clinic (before checking himself out to play in the Northern Ireland Open). The 40-year-old Northern Irish cueist was visibly emotional following his 4–2 first-round defeat to close friend Jordan Brown on Tuesday, October 20. Speaking to TNT Sports presenter Rachel Casey, Allen admitted he was in a "bad place" and questioned whether he could continue playing the sport he has loved since childhood. The interview became particularly emotional when Casey hugged him and offered words of encouragement.

Who was Alex Higgins? Alex “Hurricane” Higgins was one of snooker's greatest entertainers, renowned for his fiery temperament and mercurial talent on the green baize. Born in Belfast on March 18, 1949, he became world champion at just 22 in 1972, before winning again in 1982, when he famously called for 'his baby'. His 69-point clearance against Jimmy White in the 1982 semi-final remains one of snooker's best breaks – particularly the 'banana' blue, where he whipped the cueball off the cushion and back down to the reds. Higgins also won two Masters titles and the 1983 UK Championship. Despite many personal struggles, he helped transform snooker into a major television sport in the 1980s. He died in Belfast in 2010, aged 61. The 2026 Northern Ireland Open trophy bears his name. His life story is recounted in the unauthorized biography, "The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins" by Bill Borrows.

Can I watch Northern Ireland Open snooker on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the World Snooker Tour (WST) official social media channels: @worldsnookertour on Instagram, @WeAreWST on X, the WST Facebook page and the WST TikTok channel.