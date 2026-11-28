UK Championship 2026 live streams will feature reigning champion and three-time winner Mark Selby taking on 31 of snooker's elite players in the first of the season's Triple Crown events, with the tournament taking place across eight days at the York Barbican in the UK.

The 'Jester from Leicester' triumphed 10-8 over Judd Trump in last year's final, and you wouldn't bet against the pair going deep again this week. Selby is showing some of the best form of his career, sitting at the top of this year's money list. That said, their side of the draw also features record eight-time winner of this tournament Ronnie O'Sullivan, world number three Neil Robertson, and Kyren Wilson who has won the last three straight tour events.

The top two ranked players and last two world champions, Wu Yize and 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, lead the other side of the draw. Chinese players have historically done well at the Barbican, with Ding Junhui a three-time winner. Other former champions John Higgins, Shaun Murphy and Mark Allen are all in their half of the bracket.

Here's how to watch free UK Championship snooker 2026 live streams wherever you are. We've also listed this year's tournament schedule, prize money and other FAQs further down the page.

Can I watch UK Championship snooker in 2026 for free? Yes. The BBC is hosting comprehensive live coverage of the 2026 UK Championship snooker in the UK, with live action shared between BBC One, Two and Four channels, plus the BBC Sport website. That means you'll be able to watch the snooker online live and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV Licence. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

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How to watch UK Championship 2026 snooker streams in the US

Snooker fans in the US will need a subscription to WST Play in order to watch 2026 UK Championship snooker.

It costs £7 per month or £60 per year, which is roughly US$9 and US$80.

If you're traveling in the States but wanting to watch your home UK Championship coverage, you'll need to download a VPN.

How to watch UK Championship 2026 snooker live streams in the UK

The UK Championship 2026 will be shown for FREE in the UK on the the BBC. Television coverage is split between the broadcaster's One, Two and Four channels

That means the snooker will also be shown online thanks to the free BBC iPlayer website and mobile apps, as well as the BBC Sport website.

The BBC is a free service, although in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV Licence, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

This tournament will also be shown on paid platform TNT Sports, which can be accessed as part of select TV packages or online via HBO Max plans including TNT Sports.

Not in the UK this week? Use NordVPN to access your usual snooker UK Championship 2026 live streams.

How to watch UK Championship 2026 snooker live streams around the world

As well as in the US, UK Championship snooker 2026 will be available globally in many other territories – including Canada, Australia and New Zealand – on specialist snooker streaming platform WST Play. You can discover which countries are covered here.

Priced in GBP, it costs £7 per month or £60 for an annual pass.

If you’re traveling but wanting to watch your domestic UK Championship snooker live stream, you’ll need to download a VPN and use that to watch as if you were back at home.

2026 UK Championship snooker – Need to Know

When does UK Championship 2026 start? The 2026 UK Championship starts on Saturday, November 28 at 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT. It runs until the final on Sunday, December 6.

What is the UK Championship 2026 snooker schedule? Saturday, Nov 28 to Tuesday, Dec 1 – Last 32 Wednesday, Dec 2 to Thursday, Dec 3 – Last 16 Friday, December 4 – Quarter-finals Saturday, December 5 – Semi-finals Sunday, December 6 – Final

What is the UK Championship 2026 snooker format? After four rounds of qualifying, the 16 qualifiers and 16 seeds will meet in the last 32 over the best of 11 frames. That's first to six. Each round will be over the best of 11 frames until the final, which will be played over two sessions comprizing up to 19 frames. That's first to 10.

Who are the 2026 UK Championship snooker seeds? Mark Selby (ENG) Wu Yize (CHI) Zhao Xintong (CHI) Neil Robertson (AUS) Judd Trump (ENG) John Higgins (SCO) Shaun Murphy (ENG) Kyren Wilson (ENG) Mark Williams (WAL) Barry Hawkins (ENG) Mark Allen (NIR) Chris Wakelin (ENG) Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) Xiao Guodong (CHI) Ali Carter (ENG) Chang Bingyu (CHI)

Who are the recent UK Championship snooker champions? 2025: Mark Selby 2024: Judd Trump 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan 2022: Mark Allen 2021: Zhao Xintong 2020: Neil Robertson 2019: Ding Junhui 2018: Ronnie O'Sullivan 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan 2016: Mark Selby

What is the UK Championship 2026 prize money? Winner: £312,500 Runner-up: £125,000 Semi-finalist: £62,500 Quarter-finalist: £31,250 Last 16: £18,750 Last 32: £12,500 Last 48: £9,375 Last 80: £6,250 Last 112: £3,125 High Break: £15,000 Total: £1,500,000

Can I watch UK Championship 2026 snooker on my mobile? Yes, the broadcasters mentioned in this article have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – so that's BBC iPlayer in the UK and WST Play globally. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the World Snooker Tour (WST) official social media channels: @worldsnookertour on Instagram, @WeAreWST on X, the WST Facebook page and the WST TikTok channel.