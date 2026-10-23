How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare online from anywhere
A suspicious death brings a former lawyer back into a courtroom battle against the establishment
Kon Yashwant Pansare is a Marathi courtroom drama that premiered on Zee5 in India and internationally, wherever the platform is available, on October 16, 2026. This seven-episode legal thriller is adapted from the Tamil series Sattamum Needhiyam. At the time of writing, it boasts an impressive 8.5 rating on IMDb.
Good news! You can watch Kon Yashwant Pansare online from anywhere with a VPN.
The series is centered around Yashwant Pansare, once a respected defense lawyer, who walked away from the profession after a deeply personal incident shattered his faith in the justice system. However, a suspicious death pulls him back into action.
Pansare teams up with an idealistic and headstrong young lawyer to file a public interest litigation against the establishment. He confronts a system reluctant to provide answers, and the series explores the struggles between justice, power, and truth.
Bharat Jadhav plays Yashwant Pansare, and the series features some fierce courtroom confrontations between him and Pushkar Shrotri, who plays a formidable rival lawyer. Jadhav is a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry, having appeared in more than 85 movies.
Here's out to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare in India
Kon Yashwant Pansare is available on the Zee5 streaming service in India.
Zee5 offers a Marathi-only plan priced at Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 599 per year. However, the better all-around option is the Z5 All Access + Sports plan, which includes everything the platform has to offer, from content in multiple languages to live sports. It costs Rs. 399 for three months or Rs. 1,699 per year.
Not in India? Anyone from India who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so with the help of a good VPN.
How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
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How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare with a VPN
Using a VPN to unblock Kon Yashwant Pansare is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:
1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in India, for example).
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to Zee5 and watch the series from anywhere.
How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare in the US
In the US, Kon Yashwant Pansare is available on Zee5.
Subscriptions are priced at $99.99 per year for the Marathi-only plan and $124.99 per year for the All Access plan.
Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare from anywhere.
How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare in the UK
Kon Yashwant Pansare is streaming on Zee5 in the UK as well.
In the UK, ZEE5 plans start at £7.99 per month or £15.99 per quarter for the Marathi-only plan. The All Access plan costs £14.99 per month, £29.99 per quarter, or £104.99 per year.
Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your favorite Zee5 content from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare in Australia
Like in the US and the UK, Kon Yashwant Pansare is available on Zee5 in Australia, too.
Down Under, the All Access plan costs AU$14.49 per month or AU$54.99 per year.
Outsize Oz? Use NordVPN to watch Kon Yashwant Pansare from anywhere in the world.
Kon Yashwant Pansare: FAQs
Kon Yashwant Pansare cast
- Bharat Jadhav as Yashwant Pansare
- Pushkar Shrotri as Advocate Sarda
- Shivani Rangole as Janhavi
- Sharvari Jamenis as Ranjana Pansare
- Ujwala Jog as Mother-in-law
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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