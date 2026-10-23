How to watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero online from anywhere

Aryabhatt Ka Zero is a Hindi social drama that uses humor and satire to trace the journey of Brahmagupta Srivastav, or Baggu, as he sets out to discover his worth. This modern-day inspirational story explores identity, self-worth and the need for purpose in life, rather than being a biopic of Aryabhatt (the man who invented zero), as the title may lead you to believe.

Good news! You can watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero online from anywhere with a VPN.

It all starts when Baggu loses his romantic interest to a well-settled officer, hurting his self-respect. He then sets out to become an IAS officer, transforming himself from zero to hero. This isn’t a completely new storyline, as we’ve seen similar themes in popular movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and, most recently, 12th Fail.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero stars Himansh Kohli (Yaariyaan, Gahvara) in the lead role as Baggu, with Sonnalli Seygall (Pyaar Ka Punchnama) and veteran actors Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies, Mirzapur: The Movie) and Alka Amin (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho) playing supporting roles.

The movie was released in theaters on August 7, 2026, and is now available to stream on JioHotstar. But how can you watch this India-only platform from anywhere in the world, including the US, UK, Australia, and beyond? Read on to find out!

How to watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero in India

Aryabhatt Ka Zero is available on the JioHotstar streaming service in India.

Subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year for the ad-supported Mobile plan. The ad-supported Super plan costs Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,099 per year, while the ad-free Premium plan costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

A Hotstar subscription also hosts a wide lineup of sports, including the Premier League, NFL, IPL, MLB, rugby, tennis and loads of international and domestic cricket, as well as popular local reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Not in India? Anyone from India who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero from anywhere:

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks JioHotstar



Get NordVPN and stream Aryabhatt Ka Zero today.

How to watch JioHotstar with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Aryabhatt Ka Zero is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in India).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to JioHotstar.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero: FAQs

Aryabhatt Ka Zero (Official Trailer): Himansh Kohli | Ravi Kishan | Sonnalli Seygall | Kamal Chandra - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and worldwide? Althoug JioHotstar is available in multiple countries around the world, including the US (via Hulu), the UK, and Canada, Aryabhatt Ka Zero is not available in these regions. If you're an Indian traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Can I watch Aryabhatt Ka Zero for free? Although JioHotstar India offers a wealth of movies and shows for free, Aryabhatt Ka Zero isn’t one of them. You’ll need a subscription, with the ad-supported Mobile plan starting at Rs. 149 per quarter or Rs. 499 per year.

Aryabhatt Ka Zero cast Himansh Kohli as Baggu

Sonnalli Seygall as Rinku

Ravi Kishan as Chhannu bhaiya

Darshana Banik as Bobby

Rajesh Sharma as Tyagi ji

Alka Amin as Manju

Shilpa Shinde as Simmi

Neeraj Sood as Aryabhatt Srivastava