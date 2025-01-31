This tiny 2TB microSD card is at its lowest price ever, and Newegg is even willing to take an offer

Lifetime warranty prompts questions about long-term reliability

Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ microSDXC
(Image credit: Newegg)
  • The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ sells for just over $170, but you can make an offer at a lower price
  • The device has a lifetime warranty and comes with a card reader
  • We reviewed a different version of this card and gave it a highly recommended badge

The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ microSDXC UHS-I/U3 is a high-capacity and performance memory card bundled with a USB Type-C Ultra CR I card reader, and Newegg currently has an offer which could lower the price, currently listed for $172.99, even further

This microSD card delivers a read speed of up to 160MB/s. Rated A2, U3, UHS-I, and V30, it's optimized for 4K video recording and continuous shooting.

Performance and Speed

The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ includes a lifetime warranty, making it ideal for long-term reliability.

SD cards certainly have their issues that make such a warranty worthwhile; their small size and physical fragility make them easy to break, and putting one in constant use (as the boot drive for an operating system on a device like the Raspberry Pi 5, for instance) can shorten their lifespan.

In a previous review, we tested TeamGroup’s EXPERT S.M.A.R.T microSDXC card with drones, action cameras, and a Sony A7 IV and found that it demonstrated consistent performance and handled professional tasks effectively.

Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

