This tiny 2TB microSD card is at its lowest price ever, and Newegg is even willing to take an offer
Lifetime warranty prompts questions about long-term reliability
- The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ sells for just over $170, but you can make an offer at a lower price
- The device has a lifetime warranty and comes with a card reader
- We reviewed a different version of this card and gave it a highly recommended badge
The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ microSDXC UHS-I/U3 is a high-capacity and performance memory card bundled with a USB Type-C Ultra CR I card reader, and Newegg currently has an offer which could lower the price, currently listed for $172.99, even further
This microSD card delivers a read speed of up to 160MB/s. Rated A2, U3, UHS-I, and V30, it's optimized for 4K video recording and continuous shooting.
Performance and Speed
The Teamgroup 2TB Pro+ includes a lifetime warranty, making it ideal for long-term reliability.
SD cards certainly have their issues that make such a warranty worthwhile; their small size and physical fragility make them easy to break, and putting one in constant use (as the boot drive for an operating system on a device like the Raspberry Pi 5, for instance) can shorten their lifespan.
In a previous review, we tested TeamGroup’s EXPERT S.M.A.R.T microSDXC card with drones, action cameras, and a Sony A7 IV and found that it demonstrated consistent performance and handled professional tasks effectively.
