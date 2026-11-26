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Amazon Black Friday deals live — 101 top picks from Lego, Ninja, Apple, LG, Samsung, Sony, Suri, Shokz and more
Save up to 67% with our top picks from the mega-sale
Black Friday is only one day away and Amazon is all geared up and ready to go. In fact, it's already started — the retailer's mega sale began last week. But we still expect many more deals to be added today and tomorrow, and we're here to help you sort through them all in search of the very best.
• View the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Highlights so far include the excellent Kindle Colorsoft for £144 (this is a deal I've just bought myself), Apple's superb AirPods Pro 3 for a record-low price, the incredible LG C6 OLED TV with a £369 discount and much more.
Amazon's own devices are also on sale this Black Friday; no surprise there. You can get up to 67% off loads of them, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Ring and Blink doorbells and cameras, and Kindles.
Have a browse and see what catches your eye — and do check in regularly, as we'll be sharing more top picks and buying advice from the full TechRadar team in our live coverage while the sale runs through November 30.
Amazon UK Black Friday sale — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: 30% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 70% off Philips & Oral-B
- Computing: up to 35% off RAM, CPUs & SSDs
- DIY: up to 40% off tools
- Essentials: up to 50% off cleaning & groceries
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 33% off PS5 & Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Shokz & Sony
- Kindle: up to 40% off
- Laptops: from £159.99
- Tablets: up to 50% off Alexa tablets
- TVs: from £109
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Fitbit & Oura from £58.99
As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
My top 21 Black Friday deals at Amazon UK
I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends.
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Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, with an extra £50 off at checkout. Combined, this is the cheapest price since way back in June, when the device was unfortunately price-hiked. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers.
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The latest PlayStation DualSense controller is down to a record-low price at Amazon this Black Friday - perhaps not the most exciting deal, but one that's extremely handy nonetheless if you're looking to upgrade, replace, or add to your current collection. At £42, you're getting a great deal here, although note that several colors have already sold out today, so it might be best to pick this one up sooner rather than later.
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There's now a newer version of the Kindle Colorsoft, but it adds little to the package — so the fact that the older-gen is available for more than £100 less makes this a no-brainer choice. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's also USB-C compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books.
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We were expecting a decent price cut on the latest Google Pixel 11, given that these devices are usually on sale for Black Friday, and here it is. It's a £200 off record-low price on the Pixel 11, which is a great deal considering this premium device is packed to the brim with the latest AI features, excellent cameras, and features a stunning minimalist design.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Black Friday has brought a couple of record-low prices for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds — it's dropped another few pounds just in the past day or so. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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This is comfortably the lowest price ever for the 65-inch version of our TV of the year, the LG C6 — so snap it up before it sells out. The C6 boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 23% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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Amazon's newest Echo Dot is almost 50% off for Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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You can save a healthy 40% on the Karcher WV2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £40. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over.
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This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £100 – a great record-low price. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
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More Amazon Black Friday Deals
Smart home
Blink Mini 2K+: was
£39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon
Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+: was
£89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was
£49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Spot: was
£109.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
Philips Hue Essential A60 Smart LED Bulbs : was
£64.99 now £41.99 at Amazon
E-readers
Amazon Kindle (2026): was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was
£449.99 now £314.99 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: was
£569.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was
£199.99 now £134.99 at Amazon
Amazon Kindle Kids 16GB: was
£159.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
reMarkable 2 with Marker Plus and Black Book Folio: was
£549 now £399 at Amazon
Vaccums
Dyson V8: was
£329.99 now £199.99 at Amazon
Dreame L40 Ultra: was
£449 now £269 at Amazon
Roborock Saros 20 Set: was
£1309 now £799 at Amazon
Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete: was
£1299 now £849 at Amazon
Eufy Omni S2: was
£1599 now £899 at Amazon
Coffee machines
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was
£648.99 now £379 at Amazon
Sage Barista Express: was
£629.95 now £499 at Amazon
Sage Barista Pro: was
£729.95 now £550 at Amazon
De'Longhi Dedica Style: was
£178.99 now £129 at Amazon
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was
£529.99 now £329 at Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was
£99 now £49 at Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Barista Bundle: was
£199.99 now £99 at Amazon
Air fryers
Ninja AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Ninja Double Stack: was
£229.99 now £169 at Amazon
Ninja Crispi Pro: was
£249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon
Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: was
£299.99 now £215.98 at Amazon
TVs
LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was
£1799 now £1619.10 at Amazon
Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1299 now £1199 at Amazon
TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was
£849 now £749 at Amazon
LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£889 now £774 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series LED TV: was
£499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon
Amazon Ember 32-ich 2-Series HD LED TV: was
£249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon
Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM6: was
£399 now £298 at Amazon
Sonos Ace: was
£349 now £199 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was
£299 now £230.69 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was
£399.95 now £285.98 at Amazon
Sennheiser IE 200: was
£129.99 now £75.99 at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5: was
£279 now £199 at Amazon
Sony 1000X The Collexion: was
£549 now £429 at Amazon
Sony WH-CH530: was
£49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Sennheiser Momentum 4: was
£179.99 now £141.99 at Amazon
Earbuds
Sennheiser CX 80S Wired Earbuds: was
£24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was
£219 now £155 at Amazon
Nothing Ear (3a): was
£99 now £59 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging: was
£139 now £119 at Amazon
Technics EAH-AZ100: was
£259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon
Nothing Ear (3) : was
£119 now £96.02 at Amazon
JLab Go Air Pop ANC: was
£24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM6: was
£249 now £197.99 at Amazon
Sony WF-C510: was
£54.99 now £30 at Amazon
Laptops
Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro): was
£799 now £749 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was
£1299 now £1149 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was
£1499 now £1299 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Laptop: was
£1199 now £799 at Amazon
ASUS TUF Gaming F16: was
£1099.99 now £799.99 at Amazon
Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was
£1089.91 now £899 at Amazon
Acer Nitro V16: was
£1699.99 now £1399.99 at Amazon
Gaming
Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was
£439.99 now £399 at Amazon
Nex Playground: was
£269 now £169.99 at Amazon
PS5 DualSense Controller: was
£64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Phones
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was
£1359 now £869 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was
£1899 now £1449 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was
£1699 now £1249 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S26: was
£959 now £669 at Amazon
Apple iPhone 16: was
£799 now £699 at Amazon
Google Pixel 10: was
£549 now £439 at Amazon
Google Pixel 11: was
£879 now £649 at Amazon
Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
£1079 now £779 at Amazon
Tablets
Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was
£429 now £399 at Amazon
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2026): was
£749 now £669 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was
£1199 now £1164 at Amazon
Apple Pencil Pro: was
£129 now £94 at Amazon
Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
£369 now £329 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
£219 now £194 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 6: was
£139.99 now £74.99 at Amazon
Oura Ring 5: was
£399 now £299 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest Updates
An oldie but goldie espresso machine
I don't have a great record of buying my partner gifts, but she has described her Sage Bambino Plus as the best thing I ever bought her, and if pushed I think she would now choose it over me. I don't drink coffee, but she assures me that it makes a fantastic espresso, and to coffee lovers that's an important thing, I gather.
This is far from the lowest price we've ever seen for it — it was £224 soon after its launch in 2018 — but it hasn't been lower for a couple of years, and £50 is still £50.
Sage The Bambino Plus: was
£399 now £349 at Amazon
Wired buds are increasingly popular
Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models in the Black Friday sales.
That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25 in either white or pink versions, while the black models are slightly pricier at £28.
Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was
£34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Here's an affordable and popular shaver
The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 price cut in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit.
Philips OneBlade 360: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer
As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process!
Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was
£149 now £99 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick deals are big this year
Amazon always discounts its excellent Fire TV Stick streamers — and this year is no exception.
I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models; a second drop on Black Friday itself is possible, but unlikely. When you look at the size of the discounts, though, that seems fair enough:
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was
£59.99 now £17.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
£64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was
£79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was
£99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon
With great power…
I absolutely love INIU power banks — I've owned about a dozen of the things, partly because I buy them for my daughters and they promptly lose them, but also because they're so good.
How can a power bank be particularly good, you might ask? Don't they all just do the same thing? No! Not only are INIU's chargers really well built — sturdy, with a nice matte-plastic feel — but they also pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. The model below can juice up your devices at up to 45W for instance, and has a beefy 20,000mAh capacity. And if you want a bigger or smaller power bank, they have options from 5,000W up to 27,000.
INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was
£32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon
Blink devices are really cheap once again
Of course Blink devices are cheap right now — they're always cheap for Black Friday. But that said, these are some of the biggest discounts I've seen anywhere this week, with discounts ranging from 77% off to 81% off at Amazon. Nice.
For instance, you can get an amazing bundle deal on the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 and Mini 2K 4 for £24.99 — saving £85 off the usual price. We gave the Mini 2K+ 4.5 stars in our review, while our Blink Outdoor 4 review awarded it 4 stars — so these are both TechRadar-recommended devices. To get them together for this price is a steal.
Blink Outdoor Camera 4 with free Blink Mini 2K+: was
£109.98 now £24.99 at Amazon
PS5 DualSense controllers are still on sale
Are you playing GTA VI right now? And if not, why not? Haven't you read our 5-star GTA 6 review and heard about how amazing it is?
Anyway, Amazon is doing deals on DualSense controllers for PS5 in several different colours, including Midnight Black, Starlight Blue and Cosmic Red.
Unfortunately the Nova Pink 5 model pictured above has now sold out — perhaps because it's a colour-match for the neon pink signage emblematic of Vice City. But there are still plenty of other good choices available.
PS5 DualSense controller (Nova Pink 5): was
£64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon
Here's your Black Friday Switch 2 bundle
Sticking with the gaming theme for a minute, there's a good little saving on this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle for Black Friday. Effectively, you're paying for a Switch 2 console and a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is included for free. That includes lots of fun motion-controlled mini-games such as tennis, bowling, volleyball, golf, and, er, thumb wars.
Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was
£439.99 now £399 at Amazon
A gift for the gamers and the Lego fans
I miss my original Game Boy, so much so that I'm tempted to pick up this Lego version of the iconic handheld. It'll look great as a display piece on my shelf or desk, and remind me of the good old days playing Pokémon Yellow and Tetris way too late into the night as a youngster.
Lego Game Boy: was
£54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon
Add some colour to your day
And there's more! You could also consider the Kindle Colorsoft.
I've actually just bought one of these too, as I apparently single-handedly increase Amazon's profits this year. This one is for my daughter, who is a massive fan of manga and graphic novels — meaning that the Colorsoft's 7in colour screen will be perfect.
It's down to £144 at Amazon if you buy the 2024 model, rather than the recent 2026 release.
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was
£259 now £144 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale
Or there's the Kindle Paperwhite of course. I bought one of these myself, because they're currently reduced to £119 — down from £184, so a saving well worth having. The catch? This is on the 'old' model, now replaced by a 2026 version. But the differences between the two are relatively minimal, and the new version is not yet discounted, so I'm happy with that compromise.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was
£184 now £119 at Amazon
The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal
On the hunt for a new Kindle? Well, we weren't expecting a deal on the latest model, because Amazon only released it recently. Older models, sure, but that's it. But no, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30.
Older models might still offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
The smart home bundle to beat
Let's start with some of Amazon's own devices, given that this is an Amazon page after all…
It's no surprise that Amazon is heavily discounting its lineup of Ring doorbells for Black Friday, but I'm shocked at the price of this cheap bundle. You get a huge 67% saving on this pairing of a Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera, which is everything you need to get your first smart home security system started.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
Hello and welcome to our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog. There are only about 9.5 hours to go until Black Friday officially starts — so I should probably crack on…
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