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An oldie but goldie espresso machine (Image credit: Amazon) I don't have a great record of buying my partner gifts, but she has described her Sage Bambino Plus as the best thing I ever bought her, and if pushed I think she would now choose it over me. I don't drink coffee, but she assures me that it makes a fantastic espresso, and to coffee lovers that's an important thing, I gather. This is far from the lowest price we've ever seen for it — it was £224 soon after its launch in 2018 — but it hasn't been lower for a couple of years, and £50 is still £50. Sage The Bambino Plus: was £399 now £349 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Wired buds are increasingly popular (Image credit: Future) Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models in the Black Friday sales. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25 in either white or pink versions, while the black models are slightly pricier at £28. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Here's an affordable and popular shaver (Image credit: Future / Alex Whitelock) The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 price cut in Amazon's Black Friday sale. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit. Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer (Image credit: Ninja) As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process! Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was £149 now £99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

With great power… (Image credit: Future) I absolutely love INIU power banks — I've owned about a dozen of the things, partly because I buy them for my daughters and they promptly lose them, but also because they're so good. How can a power bank be particularly good, you might ask? Don't they all just do the same thing? No! Not only are INIU's chargers really well built — sturdy, with a nice matte-plastic feel — but they also pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. The model below can juice up your devices at up to 45W for instance, and has a beefy 20,000mAh capacity. And if you want a bigger or smaller power bank, they have options from 5,000W up to 27,000. INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was £32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Blink devices are really cheap once again (Image credit: Future, Blink) Of course Blink devices are cheap right now — they're always cheap for Black Friday. But that said, these are some of the biggest discounts I've seen anywhere this week, with discounts ranging from 77% off to 81% off at Amazon. Nice. For instance, you can get an amazing bundle deal on the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 and Mini 2K 4 for £24.99 — saving £85 off the usual price. We gave the Mini 2K+ 4.5 stars in our review, while our Blink Outdoor 4 review awarded it 4 stars — so these are both TechRadar-recommended devices. To get them together for this price is a steal. Blink Outdoor Camera 4 with free Blink Mini 2K+: was £109.98 now £24.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

PS5 DualSense controllers are still on sale (Image credit: Future / Sony) Are you playing GTA VI right now? And if not, why not? Haven't you read our 5-star GTA 6 review and heard about how amazing it is? Anyway, Amazon is doing deals on DualSense controllers for PS5 in several different colours, including Midnight Black, Starlight Blue and Cosmic Red. Unfortunately the Nova Pink 5 model pictured above has now sold out — perhaps because it's a colour-match for the neon pink signage emblematic of Vice City. But there are still plenty of other good choices available. PS5 DualSense controller (Nova Pink 5): was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Here's your Black Friday Switch 2 bundle (Image credit: Nintendo) Sticking with the gaming theme for a minute, there's a good little saving on this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle for Black Friday. Effectively, you're paying for a Switch 2 console and a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is included for free. That includes lots of fun motion-controlled mini-games such as tennis, bowling, volleyball, golf, and, er, thumb wars. Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Amazon By James Pickard

A gift for the gamers and the Lego fans (Image credit: Lego / Nintendo) I miss my original Game Boy, so much so that I'm tempted to pick up this Lego version of the iconic handheld. It'll look great as a display piece on my shelf or desk, and remind me of the good old days playing Pokémon Yellow and Tetris way too late into the night as a youngster. Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon By James Pickard

Add some colour to your day (Image credit: Amazon) And there's more! You could also consider the Kindle Colorsoft. I've actually just bought one of these too, as I apparently single-handedly increase Amazon's profits this year. This one is for my daughter, who is a massive fan of manga and graphic novels — meaning that the Colorsoft's 7in colour screen will be perfect. It's down to £144 at Amazon if you buy the 2024 model, rather than the recent 2026 release. Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £259 now £144 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale (Image credit: Future) Or there's the Kindle Paperwhite of course. I bought one of these myself, because they're currently reduced to £119 — down from £184, so a saving well worth having. The catch? This is on the 'old' model, now replaced by a 2026 version. But the differences between the two are relatively minimal, and the new version is not yet discounted, so I'm happy with that compromise. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £184 now £119 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar) On the hunt for a new Kindle? Well, we weren't expecting a deal on the latest model, because Amazon only released it recently. Older models, sure, but that's it. But no, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might still offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The smart home bundle to beat (Image credit: Ring) Let's start with some of Amazon's own devices, given that this is an Amazon page after all… It's no surprise that Amazon is heavily discounting its lineup of Ring doorbells for Black Friday, but I'm shocked at the price of this cheap bundle. You get a huge 67% saving on this pairing of a Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera, which is everything you need to get your first smart home security system started. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren