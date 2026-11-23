Amazon's Black Friday sale is live for Australia: I'm hunting the top deals on Day 7 — these are my picks for the 70+ best discounts
There are some all-time low prices on coffee machines, air fryers, vacuums, headphones and more
Amazon Ausralia's Black Friday sale for 2026 is in full swing, having kicked off when the clock struck midnight on November 17. The biggest sale of the year will continue through to Cyber Monday on November 30, giving you 14 days of deals mayhem.
Amazon Australia has gone big already, with all-time low prices on hero items including the Sony WH-CH730N headphones, Ninja Slushi and Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, to name a few.
• Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
I'll be adding deals to this page throughout the sale, so make sure to keep checking back for the latest drops. If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, you can sign up now and get yourself a free 30-day free trial that you can cancel any time if you don't want to pay the ongoing AU$12.99 subscription fee.
Amazon quick links
• Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
• Lightning deals: hurry — just hours to buy limited stocks
• Deals ending at midnight: you don't want to sleep on these
• Amazon devices: up to 70% off Kindles, Echos, Ring, Eero & more
• Electronics bestsellers: USB cables, chargers, batteries & more
• Computing bestsellers: discounts on cables to peripherals
• Appliance bestsellers: from the humble kettle to room heaters & more
Editor's picks: today's top deals
This USB-C charger is extremely compact, which makes it an ideal choice to leave in a bag as a backup option. It can fast charge most phones and with 20V output, even top up a laptop if needed.
We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.
The MacBook Neo hasn't seen much in the way of discounts yet (in fact, it has had a price rise), so this meagre 5% off is the best we have seen. Still, it's something at least, and it's well worth checking out our MacBook Neo review for the full scoop.
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
While they don't include ANC, these affordable Sony headphones are still a solid buy, plus this is the best price we have seen on Amazon so far. In our Sony WH-CH530 review we said that "they supply great sound for the price, with beautiful warm bass, clean mids, and expressive treble."
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.
This discount matches the Blink Video Doorbell System’s last all-time low price during the last Prime Day sale in July. It’s worth noting, though, that many of the features are locked behind the AU$4.95/m Blink Basic or AU$15/m Blink Plus subscription plans, so those costs should be considered if you want video storage, person detection and more. Amazon is also offering a bundle with two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras for AU$54.98 or 71% off, perfect for a good starter home security system.
Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips.
If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.
If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but it was bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.
The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model just has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus that has programmable buttons), making it oh so simple to use.
This food processor's biggest drawcard is its small footprint (30cm tall and 16cm wide), making it great for those with smaller kitchens, but it also has a powerful 650W motor to help blitz foods to slice, grate, chop and knead in seconds. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MultiPro Go, and you can read the full review here.
We might be in the middle of winter, but there's no denying some parts of Australia need a good fan year round. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.
Amazon devices
Amazon's current midrange 7-inch Kindle has dropped to cost less than its newer 6-inch sibling in this Black Friday deal, making it the best choice if you want to pick up one of Amazon's e-readers on the cheap. That said, with more storage than the standard model, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. It's currently down to AU$257, or 36% off.
The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.
Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro. I love its 10.2-inch glare-free screen with an ambient light sensor, and it's battery life is excellent too. It's now the previous-gen model, but arguably better value than the 2025 3rd-gen release.
Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.
The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound. Now at its lowest-ever price.
Launched in October, the latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.
With all the same great features as the new Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you. Also discounted by 35%.
Headphones & Audio
These affordable earbuds with ANC are brimming with features, including a range of ANC modes, EQ presets and other audio adjustments. They sound good (but you'll want to tweak it from the default) and they'll last up to 7.5 hours with ANC on before they need a recharge. Check out our Earfun Air Pro 4 review for more info and take advantage of this offer.
The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear.
If you're looking for a great set of noise-cancelling over-ears but don't want to pay a lot of cash, this deal on the excellent WH-CH730N headphones is worth a look. As we said in our WH-CH730N review, they offer great value-for-money option with an excellent set of features, solid sound quality, and a nifty, foldable design,
The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also has a substantial 24-hour battery life, so you can listen for a long time without worrying about recharging. This matches the last all-time low from February 2026.
Offering “incredible sound” according to our review, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and they give up to 7 hours of music. While they have been slightly cheaper, this is the not far off the best price we have seen since lately.
If you're finding yourself a bit baffled by Bose's huge range of QuietComfort headphones, we don't blame you. This SC variant gets you the audio brand's current mainstream (and well-regarded) noise-cancelling over-ears with a soft carry case – thus the 'SC' – rather than the hard case the regular version comes with. The cans themselves are identical. We haven't reviewed this pair but they are a modest update on the four-star QuietComfort 45, which we praised for superb noise-cancelling and, OK battery life and decent sound.
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
Dropping to the the lowest price we've seen, this is a fine chance to snap up Apple's flagship earbuds. The ANC is best-in-class, and the sound and fit have been improved over the Pro 2. Check out our review for the full story.
Now down to AU$797 in all colours, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.
There's much to be said still of wired headphones, as they offer a more reliable and stronger connection to your source devices. You will likely need a 3.5mm-to-USB or -Lightning adapter (or one of the best headphone DACs) to get them connected to your phone, but do so and you’ll be rewarded with a gorgeous, high-fidelity sound. And, being Sennheiser, they’re impeccably built and are super comfortable to wear for longer sessions.
The JBL Charge 5 can bring the party, and quite loudly I might add. I use this Bluetooth speaker at home myself and love it, with up to 20 hours of playback. It's also dust and waterproof (IP67 rating), so you can take anywhere, plus it will double as a phone charger in a pinch if you need some extra juice on your handset.
We haven’t reviewed this Bose soundbar, but if it’s anything like the brand’s other models, we’re confident it will do a mighty fine job of boosting the sound from your TV, ideal when watching movies. If you want to add even more low-end grunt, it works with the company’s Bass Modules (sold separately). A Dialogue mode helps to boost vocals, and if you fancy a dance around your bedroom or living room, Bluetooth is onboard for you to stream your favourite tunes.
Coffee machines
This do-it-all machine from Ninja really can make pretty much any coffee you could want, whether it be hot or iced. It will select the right grind size, has user profiles to store settings, and even two bean hoppers so you can swap out for different beans.
Also available in stainless steel for the same AU$948 price.
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Black Friday, although not quite as good as the AU$359 we saw during Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
If you've already got a decent coffee maker but one without a grinder, just add this Breville machine to get fresh ground coffee. It has over 60 settings for precise control over your beans, meaning you should be able to extract the most delicious shot from the grind catering to your taste.
A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do to simply enjoy the results — now AU$20 more than what it cost at the start of the sale.
With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, only the Charcoal model gets the full discount.
We've only reviewed the more expensive Touch model, but if you take your coffee seriously – and want a barista-level cup of joe easily, this is the deal for you. Offering automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and milk texturing, this machine lets you go from beans to latte in seconds.
Vacuum cleaners
This affordable Dreame stick vac can handle regular everyday cleaning tasks — it may not be the most powerful tool in the shed, but it sure will keep it clean. Even handy for the boat, the car or your home for not a lot of cash.
Now down by a huge AU$660, Dyson's Detect Submarine houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.
We haven't tested this cordless vacuum ourselves but user reviews are glowing and I think that says something. For quick and daily vacuuming. This one always proves popular during major sales, and I reckon it will be once more, as this is a new all-time low price in Australia.
This Shark cordless vac is on the more simple side of things, but it gets the job done with powerful, dynamic suction, that adjusts depending on the floor type you're cleaning.
In our Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni review, in which it scored an impressive 4.5-star score, we called it a "chatty all-in-one robot vacuum that cleans better than most others". Its biggest drawback is its regular price, but this deal takes care of that — letting you enjoy its strong suction, efficient edge cleaning, effective mopping and smart navigation.
A huge discount on what is a relatively new flagship model from Ecovacs. We haven't tested this version out yet, but if it works as well as the previous X8 Pro Omni did, then I think this is a good premium robovac to consider without the hefty price tag.
Kitchen Appliances
The Nutribullet is great value if you need a powerful blender for your liquid breakfast needs. In fact, it will even come in handy if you want to use it as a regular blender to make sauces, dips and small batches of soup. This model has a 900W motor and comes with a single 700ml cup.
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate glass can withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy storage.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price.
Not a big discount and even I balk at recommending a toaster that costs more then AU$50, but I have the Black Truffle model of this 2-slice toaster and trust me when I say it's one of the best toasters I've used. Sure, it's overkill for the average person but if you can get the perfect toast every morning (or arvo or evening), I think it's worth considering.
This Shark fan has twisting ends that allow it to shoot air out in any direction. The blades can be positioned horizontally or vertically too, and while the ends need manual intervention, all other controls can be adjusted via a remote control.
PC & Gaming
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.
Phones, tablets & wearables
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Wayfarer Smart Glasses are a great choice for anyone who likes wearing sunglasses but wants the perks of an AI-powered wearable. Just like wireless earbuds, you can listen to music and talk on the phone, but you can also take POV photos and videos in 3K.
A small but welcome discount on the Google Pixel Watch 5. This competent wearable delivers accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.
It looks like an iPhone and can rival Apple's performance too, thanks to a powerful chipset under the hood. In fact, our tester was quite impressed with this phone in our Xiaomi 17T review, with the biggest issue being bloatware. If that doesn't bother you, we gave this one four stars.
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant.
The Vivoactive 5 contains a lot of the premium Garmin features found in its more expensive offerings, while also priced closer to conventional smartwatches. These features include on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.
This watch received a perfect 5 stars in our Amazfit Active 2 review, and the fact that it only costs AU$159.19 is gobsmacking considering its feature set. The closest Garmin alternative, the five-year-old Forerunner 55, still retails for AU$349 and is much more limited in comparison.
We called this the best smart ring for battery life (rated up to 12 days + a further 150 days with the charging case) while also being a more affordable option than Oura and Samsung at full price. The Gen 2 added a sleep apnoea tracker to make up for the price hike over its predecessor. Again, be sure to source the sizing kit first as not all smart rings are made the same.
Cameras
Dropping to the best prices I've seen, this fun little camera might well be worthwhile for a budding content creator. While PowerShot V10 struggles a little in low light, it's a great little companion to keep with you when you're out and about or want to use it as a webcam or streaming camera. It even has its own little stand for that.
Beauty & grooming
If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.
Offering one of the most fuss-free shaves, the Philips OneBlade 360 is a nigh-on essential tool for any man's grooming routine. The cutting blade itself can move in any direction, ensuring constant, comfortable contact with your face to remove your beard entirely, while an included guard comb allows you to trim your facial fuzz to a desired length.
The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is a solid choice if you want one device for general trimming and getting a closer shave. It includes interchangeable SkinSafe trimmer and foil heads, a built-in LED light and a waterproof design for wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and the included travel case make it easier to take on the road.
Gaming
All the regular Assassin's Creed goodness you love, no in feudal Japan! Become both a lethal assassin and powerful samurai in this open world that allows you to switch seamlessly between the two.
Enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter, in Lego form on the Switch 2, with this collection of two games, covering Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Years 5-7.
It's fair to say Wolverine received a mixed reaction from gamers when it launched. If you were initially hesitant to play as the clawed mutant, then perhaps this 45% discount at Amazon could be enough to persuade you.
"It isn’t cheap, but the audio quality is near perfect". That was us reviewing the Inzone H9 II, and while it's still a premium price, this is a big discount on a superb gaming headset.
This deal offers you a decent saving on Meta's best 'affordable' headset, and a close second to its best ever headset according to our resident VR headset tester. In fact, he thinks it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal, which includes a free copy of GOLF+ to get you started.
Are you a Prime member yet?
If there's one thing you need to do to take full advantage of any major Amazon sale is to become a Prime member. While I think many Aussies already are, some of you might still be wondering what it means to be a Prime member, what you're actually paying for and if shelling out a monthly or annual sum is actually worth it.
In short, if you're a regular Amazon shopper, I think it's worth signing up for it. Your AU$9.99 monthly fee (or AU$79 annually) gets you free and expedited shipping on thousands of eligible products without needing to fulfil a minimum spend.
That fee also gets you free access to Prime Video (which does have some excellent shows and movies), along with Prime Reading and Prime Gaming. Just the first one more than makes up for the investment you're making in my opinion.
While there are generally no Prime-exclusive deals right now, there are the occasional coupons or lightning deals that won't explicitly say it's for Prime members, but will only appear if you're signed in with a paid account. You can find out more about the subscription service in my dedicated guide to what is Amazon Prime in Australia.
It's also worth noting that if you've never tried this service before, signing up now will get you a 30-day free trial that more than covers the sale. If you don't want to pay at all, you can cancel as soon as the sale finishes. Keep in mind that if you use the same email later to sign up again, you will not get that free trial later even if you didn't use all 30 days.
If you're interested in getting your delivery from Amazon expedited this sale season, you can hit one of the buttons below to sign up.
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