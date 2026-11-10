NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 10 (game #982)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 9 (game #981).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #982) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Influentially online

NYT Strands today (game #982) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VIEWER

TUSK

LATER

DOME

SINGER

TEAL

NYT Strands today (game #982) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #982) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #982) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #982, are…

VLOG

SKIT

REACTION

DEMO

REVIEW

TUTORIAL

SPANGRAM: CONTENTCREATOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I managed to get my 114th Spangram First today — although it did come after finding one of the two places on the board that spelled out “creator”.

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Incredibly, around 116 million people in the US consider themselves to be a CONTENTCREATOR, an incredible figure that equates to around 30% of the population — although when you think about it, even if you post a couple of photos a year on Instagram you are technically a content creator.

What sets the everyday creators apart from the influencer is that the latter produce the material in our search — REVIEWs, TUTORIALs, REACTIONs and so on.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, November 9, game #981)

BANTER

GOSSIP

CHINWAG

GABFEST

SCHMOOZE

SPANGRAM: SHOOTTHEBREEZE