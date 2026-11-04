NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 4 (game #976)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 3 (game #975).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #976) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Getting the job done

NYT Strands today (game #976) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RUST

FORK

ROPES

SPEAR

SOUR

SLEEP

NYT Strands today (game #976) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #976) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #976) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #976, are…

LABOR

STAFF

WORKFORCE

PEOPLE

PERSONNEL

SPANGRAM: HUMANRESOURCES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There’s a joke about Human Resources departments that they exist to protect the company from the people who make the company work.

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This is unfair. They also send emails about the lifts not working.

Anyway, I digress. Personal prejudices about HUMANRESOURCES aside this was an easy game made slightly more interesting by some game words that could be connected in a variety of different ways.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, November 3, game #975)

SINGER

CROONER

CHORISTER

VOCALIST

BALLADEER

SPANGRAM: BELTITOUT