EU reveals plans for undersea cable straight to Greenland — and could bypass the US entirely to connect up the world
EU prioritizes direct Greenland cable to bypass US data routes
- EU commits $119 million to Greenland connectivity and the proposed Arctic cable
- Pan-Arctic Cable could eventually link Europe, Greenland, Canada, Japan and South Korea
- EU plans an Arctic Cable Hub to monitor and protect subsea infrastructure
The European Union is advancing an undersea communications proposal which would connect Greenland directly with Europe, avoiding American territory.
The Pan-Arctic Cable could later reach Canada, creating a northern passage for connections extending towards Japan and South Korea, the European Commission says, having identified the scheme as a priority in an Arctic policy paper released on October 20, 2026.
Installing and maintaining equipment in Arctic waters would require additional icebreaker support, increasing construction costs and complicating subsequent repairs significantly. However, there is already an agreement between European businesses, research institutions and Greenland’s telecommunications operator to further develop the proposal.
Europe backs a new Arctic communications route
The EU has committed $119 million (107 million euros) to Greenland’s secure communications infrastructure and the cable project, signalling its determination to establish the proposed connection.
The initiative comes as European governments reassess international data routes amid security concerns and uncertainty surrounding their relationships with Washington.
“It is interesting that this project is even being considered, because five years ago it would have seemed like not a particularly commercially attractive proposition,” Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
“But the fact that it’s being considered is very much on trend and a sign of our times.”
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This proposal follows another European connectivity initiative, Bulk Infrastructure’s Leif Erikson system, which seeks a direct connection between Norway and Canada.
Bulk began seeking a Canadian majority partner in September 2026, according to Bloomberg, for its separately proposed transatlantic cable project.
The Leif Erikson system and Pan-Arctic plan are independent proposals, although both seek routes linking Europe with partners beyond American infrastructure.
Security concerns increasingly influence cable planning
European interest in alternative routes comes amid concerns about vulnerable maritime corridors carrying substantial volumes of international communications worldwide.
More than 90% of Europe-to-Asia data traffic travels through submarine links crossing the Red Sea, and attacks and disruptions around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait have increased concern about relying heavily on that route for international connectivity.
European officials have also cited incidents involving ships suspected of damaging Baltic cables through prolonged anchor dragging operations.
Reuters reported NATO forces confronted Russian submarines during exercises near Norway in spring 2026, amid concerns about undersea infrastructure security.
The EU strategy proposes an Arctic Cable Hub to oversee monitoring, protection and repair support for infrastructure across northern waters.
It also recommends installing monitoring technology within cables, allowing operators to detect unusual activity and receive earlier warnings about possible interference.
Previous efforts to establish similar connections faced setbacks, including Arctic Connect, a proposed Europe–Asia cable along Russia’s northern coastline that was abandoned in May 2021.
The Pan-Arctic route avoids that corridor, while its eventual Asian extension would depend on Canadian cooperation and difficult polar construction conditions.
There is a growing interest in cable networks that reduce dependence on politically sensitive maritime corridors and potentially vulnerable infrastructure.
“We are going to see more cables that connect friendly countries, and then you have to figure out how you can connect friendly countries without going through unfriendly countries’ exclusive economic zones or territorial waters,” Braw said.
Via ArsTechnica
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Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking.
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