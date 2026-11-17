Ukraine converts an aging British SUV into a driverless battlefield vehicle

A 2.2L diesel Land Rover Freelander now operates without anyone behind its wheel

Ukrainian troops send the remotely controlled Freelander into dangerous military zones

A 21-year-old silver Land Rover Freelander has received an unusual military conversion in Ukraine, allowing it to operate without an onboard driver.

The vehicle, equipped with a 2.2L diesel engine, reportedly traveled from Britain in 2026 before undergoing modifications for military service.

Ukrainian troops have converted the traditional passenger vehicle into a remotely operated ground platform for missions in dangerous locations.

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Land Rover Freelander receives remote-control military conversion

The engineering work was undertaken by personnel serving with Ukraine's 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade, which belongs to the 7th Air Assault Corps.

The converted Freelander is now participating in military activities around the Sloviansk sector, where Ukrainian forces face operational risks.

The military formation says the conversion aims to limit the exposure of Ukrainian personnel to potential attacks during operations.

Removing the driver from the vehicle also allows soldiers to control its movements while remaining at a safer distance from dangerous locations.

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The 7th Air Assault Corps drew attention to the unusual conversion through a statement describing the brigade's approach to adapting familiar technology.

“The generation that grew up playing with remote-controlled cars is now making waves in the Sloviansk sector!” the corps wrote.

British registration records identify the vehicle as a 2007 Land Rover, with its first registration dating to June 2007.

Its diesel engine has a displacement of 2,179 cc, while its recorded CO₂ emissions stand at 224 g/km.

The database also lists a vehicle weight of 2,505 kg, a silver exterior, and an export marker.

Its latest V5C registration document was issued on July 17, 2026, although this does not independently establish when it arrived in Ukraine.

However, the vehicle's British MOT certificate had expired on February 9, 2026, while its registration status was listed as SORN.

This means the Freelander was officially declared off the road in Britain before its reported military conversion in Ukraine.

Ukraine has previously converted armored vehicles into unmanned platforms

The Freelander is not the first conventional military vehicle Ukrainian forces have adapted for remote operation during the ongoing conflict.

Another conversion involved the Soviet-era BTR-60 armored personnel carrier, which Ukrainian troops transformed into an unmanned combat platform.

Unlike the Freelander, which started as a civilian passenger vehicle, the BTR-60 was originally designed for military transportation.

Its conversion allowed operators to direct the armored vehicle toward fortified Russian positions without requiring personnel to remain inside.

Ukrainian forces subsequently employed the modified BTR-60 during offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, reportedly destroying fortified Russian positions.

The development indicated that remotely operated ground platforms were being adapted from existing vehicles rather than exclusively built from scratch.

The two conversions involve different vehicle categories, but both remove the need for a driver to accompany the platform into dangerous areas.

Via United24media

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