How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox have one of the most heated rivalries in baseball. You know the story – it involves Babe Ruth, angry fans, and many World Series rings. It's a rivalry that never gets old, no matter which side you're on. This year things are shaping up a bit differently, however, as both the Yankees and the Red Sox have had a few struggles thus far in the 2023 MLB season. Both teams are quite a few games behind the league-leading Rays, but the season is far from over.

In New York, the Yankees are getting back to their regular cadence after having a rough few weeks last month. Aaron Judge is already in midseason form, knocking bombs from the plate while preventing them in the outfield. Even with their current breadth of injuries, the Bronx Bombers still look strong as things start heating up.

Boston on the other hand is keeping things in line as much as possible. Alex Cora is still trying to get things sorted, most recently stating that Kiké Hernández will be making a move to the outfield rather than his normal spot in the dirt. Still awaiting the return of Trevor Story, the Sox still have some time to fit all the pieces before making a run for the postseason, should the cards align.

No matter which side you're on, the New York vs. Boston series never disappoints. These teams (and their fans!) don't quite care for each other, so you know we're in for some quality baseball.

Watch Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: game schedule

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox 2023 series takes place on the weekend of June 9 2023. Here are the global start times:

June 9: Yankees vs Red Sox Game 1 – 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT / 00.05am BST

June 10: Yankees vs Red Sox Game 2 – 7.35pm ET / 4.35pm PT / 00.35am BST

June 11: Yankees vs Red Sox Game 3 – 7.10pm ET / 4.10pm PT / 00.10am BST

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream in the US without cable

With most streamers sorely lacking YES – and many NESN as well – DIRECTV STREAM is your best bet for watching the Yankees vs. Red Sox this season. In addition to MLB action, you'll have access to over 75 channels as well as unlimited DVR. You can catch all the MLB action as well as plenty of other sports including the NBA and a slew of college networks. With apps for nearly all your devices, you'll never be far away from any of the action. Plans to stream the Yankees vs. Red Sox start at $89.99/month for the first three months, jumping up to $99.99/month thereafter.

MLB.TV is here to save the day for your Yankees vs. Red Sox live stream needs – providing you're outside of the NY or Boston markets. Thanks to MLB blackout restrictions, only those who live elsewhere – or New York or Boston fans that may be traveling – will be able to stream via MLB.TV. If you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $149.99 for the season (up $100 from 2022), though a single-team package is also available, costing $129.99. You can also pick up a far cheaper temporary subscription for $24.99 per month.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox when away from home

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Yankees vs Red Sox online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Yankees vs Red Sox online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream in Canada

The Yankees vs Red Sox is being shown on Sportsnet. If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at $14.99 per month. Select games are also being shown on RDS and TVA Sports, which will let you tune in online, too – either by registering with details of your pay TV provider or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Using a VPN is the way to get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream Major League Baseball in the UK

BT Sport is showing every game of the 2023 MLB ALCS in the UK but be warned that much of the action is scheduled to take place late at night. BT has a £30 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles, and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Yankees vs Red Sox series like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Major League Baseball live stream: how to watch Yankees vs Red Sox online in Australia