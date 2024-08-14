How to watch Premier League 2024/25: live stream options, TV channels and key dates

How-to
By
published

Watch every minute of the Premier League 2024/25 season

Detail of the lion on the Premier League trophy seen with blue and white ribbons on it ahead of the Premier League 2024/25
(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams as Man City aim to defend their title. Below we have all the information on how to watch Premier League 2024/25 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Man City are seeking a fifth title in a row this season. Pep Guardiola's side finished a point clear of Arsenal last season and those two teams are the leading contenders for the prize in 2024/25. Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Newcastle aim to be in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton won promotion from the Championship last term and will all be targeting survival. Brentford, Wolves, Nottm Forest and Everton could also be involved in a relegation battle.

The Premier League is home to some of the best players in the world, such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes. With so much talent in the league, this promises to be one of the most entertaining seasons of all time.

Here's where to watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Premier League 2024/25 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 16 – May 25
  • Typical start time (Sat): 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST/GMT
  • Typical start time (Sun): 9am ET / 2pm BST/GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams in the US

The Premier League 2024/25 live streams are on NBC in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Premier League 2024/25 belong to NBC. Selected matches will also be on Peacock, USA Network and Universo. 

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams in the UK

The Premier League 2024/25 live streams are on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK.

Sky Sports shows 128 Premier League TV fixtures. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

TNT Sports broadcasts 52 matches. Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £20 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime have the rights to 20 live games. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month, but you can get a free 30-day trial.

Official Premier League 2024/25 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does the Premier League 2024/25 start?

The 2024/25 Premier League kicks off on Friday, August 16. The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The final day of the season will be Sunday, 25 May 2025.

Can I watch Premier League 2024/25 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

