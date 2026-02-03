Sea of Remnants will have over 400+ non-player characters (NPCs)

Many will have their own name and daily routine based on the time

Player interactions can also influence personal outcomes for NPCs

Sea of Remnant's open world will feature 400+ named non-player characters (NPCs) with individual story arcs that can be influenced by the player's actions.

In Joker Studios' pirate role-playing game (RPG), players will be able to explore the sprawling city of Orbtopia, where they'll be able to meet more than 400 unique NPCs, each with their own name and daily routine.

More than that, these NPCs will have their own dynamic storylines, and according to the developer, "player interactions influence their personal outcomes", for better or worse.

"Every interaction players have with characters in the main city gradually advances the final outcomes of NPCs and companions, with over 400 residents, each featuring their own individual progression path and multiple possible endings," Joker Studio explained in a visit by TechRadar to the studio's office in Hangzhou, China.

Town residents will follow their own daily life routines based on real-world time, meaning on weekdays, they'll go to work, and during leisure time, they may engage in their individual hobbies, like attending the backstreets to watch underground arena fights.

NPCs also have their own personal lunch preferences and can even be involved in the rival factions within the city.

In our Sea of Remnant's hands-on preview, gaming editor Dashiell Wood explained how relationship building works between the player and NPCs, writing, "With the right support, a character could establish a successful business – or one that’s doomed to fail thanks to your inaction."

Players can also seemingly sabotage NPCs and even choose to kill them if they don't like them very much.

"Some can be recruited as companions, while you have the freedom to kill others if they get on your nerves," he wrote. "Be careful with your choices, cautioned the development team ahead of my hands-on, as each can affect the fabric of Orbtopia in interesting ways."

Sea of Remnants launches this year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile.

While the game doesn't have a specific release date just yet, Joker Studio has already outlined its live service plans, which include regular content after launch, including new seasons every 10 weeks.

