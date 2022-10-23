MLB World Series live stream 2022: how to watch every game online from anywhere

There are only a few days to go until the MLB World Series starts, and while the matchups are still to be set, one thing we do know is that it'll be a David vs Goliath affair. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 MLB World Series live stream from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

Representing the American League will be either the No.1-seeded Houston Astros or the No.2-seeded New York Yankees, but the situation is very different in the National League, where the No.6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies reigned supreme to beat out the San Diego Padres in the NLCS to earn a trip to the big show.

The Bronx Bombers have a record 27 World Series championships to their name, though they're currently in the midst of the third-longest drought in their history. While they still have a chance to win the ALCS, things are looking grim with the Astros holding a 3-0 series lead.

The Philadelphia Phillies took just five games to put down the San Diego Padres, winning 4-3 on the heels of a late-game Bryce Harper home run on Sunday. They'll have a few days to wait for the ALCS to complete, but we do know for sure that they're ready and roaring to go.

Follow our guide for details on how to get a 2022 MLB World Series live stream, no matter where you are.

More unmissable sport: how to get an NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch 2022 MLB World Series in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, the 2022 MLB World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to watch MLB World Series without cable Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV includes Fox in its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch the MLB World Series from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the MLB World Series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the series, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch MLB World Series online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

2022 MLB World Series schedule & TV channels

Friday, October 28

Time TBA - World Series Game 1, Fox

Saturday, October 29

Time TBA - World Series Game 2, Fox

Monday, October 31

Time TBA - World Series Game 3, Fox

Tuesday, November 1

Time TBA - World Series Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, November 2

Time TBA - World Series Game 5*, Fox

Friday, November 4

Time TBA - World Series Game 6*, Fox

Saturday, November 5

Time TBA - World Series Game 7*, Fox

(* = if necessary)

How to watch 2022 MLB World Series: live stream baseball in Canada

(opens in new tab) Every single game of the MLB World Series is being shown on Sportsnet. If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at $14.99 per month. Select games are also being shown on RDS and TVA Sports, which will let you tune in online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get a World Series live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

Related: How to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch 2022 MLB World Series: live stream baseball in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 MLB World Series in the UK, but it's likely that most of the action will take place very late at night. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the MLB World Series like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MLB World Series live stream: how to watch baseball online in Australia