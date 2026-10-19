A cheap wireless mouse might get the job done, but there's a noticeable difference when you move to something designed for precision and comfort. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, currently $70 (was $90) at Amazon, packs several useful features into a compact design.

One of the biggest attractions of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is that you don't need a mat to use it. Its 8,000 DPI Darkfield sensor can track on a wide range of surfaces, including glass that's at least 4mm thick.

• Best for: Laptop owners, mobile professionals, and anyone who regularly works across multiple computers.

• Why it matters: You get premium features such as MagSpeed scrolling, an 8,000 DPI sensor, quiet clicks, and multi-device connectivity without paying over the top. Weighing just 99g and measuring around 100mm long, it won't take up much space in your laptop bag either.

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Why we recommend it

In his 4-star review of an earlier version, our expert Nick said: "Despite its small size, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 packs plenty of features seen in some of Logitech’s more advanced models. Scrolling through documents or websites is ridiculously satisfactory, and its ability to work across multiple surfaces is a traveler’s dream."

With the MX Anywhere 3S, the 3's successor, Logitech has made the clicks quieter than before, which will be welcome when working in shared spaces.

The MagSpeed wheel can scroll through up to 1,000 lines per second, allowing it navigate large files much quicker. Horizontal scrolling can be activated by holding a side button while turning the wheel.

The six-button design includes customizable controls, and Options+ software lets you assign shortcuts and create application-specific settings in Windows and macOS. You can pair the mouse with three Bluetooth devices and quickly switch between them.

Price context & historical value

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S normally costs $89.99, but it's currently available for $69.99. That saves you $20. That's a great reduction, although we have seen it as low as $60 in the past, and it could get cheaper around Black Friday.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S if...

You regularly use a laptop away from your usual desk and want a reliable mouse that can track on almost any surface. It's also a good choice if you use it with several different computers.

❌ Skip the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S if...

You mainly use your computer for occasional web browsing and don't need advanced features. A basic wireless mouse will cost considerably less.