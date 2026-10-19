Logitech's MX Anywhere 3S wireless mouse works on almost any surface, combines quiet clicks, precise tracking, and lightning-fast scrolling
It has a compact design and customizable buttons
A cheap wireless mouse might get the job done, but there's a noticeable difference when you move to something designed for precision and comfort. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, currently $70 (was $90) at Amazon, packs several useful features into a compact design.
One of the biggest attractions of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is that you don't need a mat to use it. Its 8,000 DPI Darkfield sensor can track on a wide range of surfaces, including glass that's at least 4mm thick.
• Best for: Laptop owners, mobile professionals, and anyone who regularly works across multiple computers.
• Why it matters: You get premium features such as MagSpeed scrolling, an 8,000 DPI sensor, quiet clicks, and multi-device connectivity without paying over the top. Weighing just 99g and measuring around 100mm long, it won't take up much space in your laptop bag either.
Today's best Logitech wireless mouse deal
This compact wireless mouse features 8000 DPI tracking, MagSpeed scrolling, quiet clicks, six buttons, three-device Bluetooth connectivity, customizable shortcuts, USB-C charging, glass-surface tracking, and up to 70 days of battery life.
Why we recommend it
In his 4-star review of an earlier version, our expert Nick said: "Despite its small size, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 packs plenty of features seen in some of Logitech’s more advanced models. Scrolling through documents or websites is ridiculously satisfactory, and its ability to work across multiple surfaces is a traveler’s dream."
With the MX Anywhere 3S, the 3's successor, Logitech has made the clicks quieter than before, which will be welcome when working in shared spaces.
The MagSpeed wheel can scroll through up to 1,000 lines per second, allowing it navigate large files much quicker. Horizontal scrolling can be activated by holding a side button while turning the wheel.
The six-button design includes customizable controls, and Options+ software lets you assign shortcuts and create application-specific settings in Windows and macOS. You can pair the mouse with three Bluetooth devices and quickly switch between them.
Price context & historical value
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S normally costs $89.99, but it's currently available for $69.99. That saves you $20. That's a great reduction, although we have seen it as low as $60 in the past, and it could get cheaper around Black Friday.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S if...
You regularly use a laptop away from your usual desk and want a reliable mouse that can track on almost any surface. It's also a good choice if you use it with several different computers.
❌ Skip the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S if...
You mainly use your computer for occasional web browsing and don't need advanced features. A basic wireless mouse will cost considerably less.
Also consider
This ergonomic wireless mouse features 8000 DPI tracking, quiet clicks, MagSpeed scrolling, programmable buttons, customizable app profiles, Bluetooth connectivity, thumb controls, and cross-computer file transfers between Windows and macOS devices.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.