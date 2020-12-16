Logitech MX Anywhere 3 review

Despite its small size, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 packs plenty of features seen in some of Logitech’s more advanced models. Scrolling through documents or websites is ridiculously satisfactory, and its ability to work across multiple surfaces is a traveler’s dream.

Laptop trackpads can either be really well built, or be utterly unusable. Thankfully, it’s always sensible to pack a mouse with you, for those times when you just need better accuracy with your mouse pointer.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is – in a nutshell – a fantastic laptop companion. It’s small, precise, and can work across practically any flat surface without having to find a magazine to use as a temporary mousepad. It features excellent scroll capabilities, as well as programmable buttons that can make working with your favorite apps a breeze.

It’s got some minor things to work around though, such as the lack of storage for the included dongle, as well as it being a little bit cramped for larger hands. But aside from this, it performs beautifully, and is a portable mouse that we can’t recommend highly enough.

Price and availability

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is available now, and is priced at AED 299. That’s a very respectable price tag, and a small price to pay for a comfortable mouse that you can use on the go.

Design

Small enough to stash in your laptop bag or even your pocket, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is lightweight and easy to carry with you.

Its biggest feature lies in the chrome scroll wheel, which lets you choose between two scroll resistances, toggled by the button just below it. On the left side sits two additional buttons that can be used for forward/backward navigation in a web browser, or can alternatively be used for any custom commands through Logitech’s Options application. Horizontal scrolling can also be activated simply by holding down one of the side buttons.

A textured surface is on the left and right sides of the mouse, which helps keep a firm grip during use. Finally at the bottom is an on/off switch, as well as toggle that lets you cycle through three previously paired devices.

Connectivity comes in the form of both Bluetooth or 2.4GHz with the supplied dongle. The downside of using the dongle is that there’s no storage built into the mouse for it, so you have to be careful that you don’t lose it. If you’ve already got a Logitech Unifying receiver on your PC or laptop, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 will easily connect to that.

Because this is meant to be a travel mouse, there have been some sacrifices made when it comes to size. Some users may find that holding the mouse properly leads to squeezing your fingers a bit closer together. There’s also less height to this mouse, so full support for your palm is another thing you’ll have to go without.

Performance

True to its name however, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 can be used anywhere. We found it handy when working out of a nearby coffee shop, and it had no problem tracking on the glossy tabletop without the need for a mousepad. Even on a glass dining room table, the MX Anywhere 3 kept up its flawless tracking, which was incredibly impressive.

Your productivity can get an extra boost through Logitech’s Options software, which has pre-built presets for popular applications. You can use the side buttons to undo or redo actions in Adobe Photoshop, or map them to common shortcuts in Excel – the choice is all yours.

Another excellent feature is Flow, which lets you seamlessly control two PCs just by dragging your cursor to the edge of your screen. There’s a 1 to 2 second delay which is acceptable when swapping, but after doing so you can copy and paste text between the two without any hassle. It’s a neat feature that needs to be talked about more, especially for those with multi-PC setups.

Connectivity was always strong with the MX Anywhere 3, whether over wireless or Bluetooth. Battery life is touted at 70 days on a single charge, and that’s easy to believe – after a week of constant use we still hadn’t even chipped off one bar of battery life. Recharging is also very efficient via a USB-C cable, so you’ll never have to struggle with replacing batteries.

Should I buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 3?

Buy it if…

You want a great travel mouse

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is compact and packs a ton of features that make it a must-have for any road warrior or remote worker.

You work with long documents or spreadsheets

The scroll wheel is the star of the show here, and no matter how long your document is or how many rows your spreadsheet has, you’ll be effortlessly combing through them in record time.

Don’t buy it if…

You have larger hands

If you’ve got larger than average hands, then you’ll soon feel a bit tired from using this mouse, as it lacks the proper palm support its larger siblings have.