I've long sworn by mechanical keyboards for work - what can I say, I like the clack and the thunk as I hit at the keys while drafting articles and writing emails. So, of course it was one of the first things I searched for when the Black Friday sales went live.

Two in particular caught my eye. First up, the Logitech Alto Keys K98M wireless mechanical keyboard is down to $91 (was $120) at Amazon. The gasket-mounted design for softer, quieter typing, hot-swappable linear switches, a compact 98-key layout with a number pad, and Bluetooth plus Logi Bolt wireless.

Second, the Razer BlackWidow V4 X wired mechanical keyboard is $80 (was $130) at Amazon, which has six dedicated macro keys, a multi-function roller with media keys, and per-key Chroma RGB lighting.

Save 25% Logitech Alto Keys K98M: was $119.99 now $90.24 at Amazon A wireless mechanical keyboard with Logitech's UniCushion gasket mount, hot-swappable Marble linear switches, durable keycaps, and white backlighting. The compact 98-key layout keeps a number pad while taking up less space than a full-size board. It connects over Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt receiver, and you can program the action keys in Logi Options+.

Save 38% Razer BlackWidow V4 X: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon A full-size wired mechanical keyboard with Razer Yellow linear switches, which actuate at 1.2mm with 45g of force. It has six dedicated macro keys, a multi-function roller and media keys, per-key Chroma RGB lighting, and double-shot ABS keycaps. A foam layer and lubricated stabilizers help reduce noise.

Why we recommend them

We haven't reviewed the Alto Keys K98M yet, but it's Logitech's first hot-swappable keyboard aimed at office workers rather than gamers. The gasket mount absorbs vibration, so typing sounds softer and feels smoother than on a typical mechanical board, and hot-swappable switches let you change the feel later without soldering. One catch: it's wireless only, so you can't use it over a cable.

The V4 X shares the same design, quiet performance, and dedicated macro keys of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro we reviewed. The V4 X keeps the parts most users care about - the switches, macro keys, and lighting- and skips the wrist rest and premium extras to hit a lower price.

Price Context & Historical Value

The Alto Keys K98M launched at $119.99, and this is about $30 off. It's a fairly new keyboard, so there isn't much price history yet, but $30 off is a solid discount for a Logitech mechanical board.

Razer lists the BlackWidow V4 X at $129.99, and Target still sells it for $119.99. At $79.99, you're saving $50, which is a strong price for a full-size Razer board with macro keys.

Should you buy them?

✅ Buy the Logitech Alto Keys K98M if... you type all day and want a mechanical keyboard that's quieter than most, you want a number pad without a full-size footprint, or you like the idea of swapping switches later.

✅ Buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 X if... your workflow will benefit from macro keys, you want fast linear switches, or you want a feature-packed Razer keyboard for under $100.