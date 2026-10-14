Squarespace and Titan team up to offer $3/month professional email
You can now access a professional email for as little as $3 a month
- Squarespace and Titan have teamed up to offer professional business email
- Plans start at $3 a month, per user
- Plans come with an inbox, calendar, and contacts
Website-building giant Squarespace has this week announced a partnership with business email platform Titan, with the goal of bringing professional email to entrepreneurs for as little as $3 a month. The new partnership will allow Squarespace users to access personalized business email, such as hello@yourbusiness.com, right from day one.
According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Squarespace users with a domain purchased through or connected to Squarespace will be able to benefit from Essential Email by Titan, offering reliable and secure professional email with all the essentials, including an inbox, calendar, and contacts, all of which can be accessed and managed both on desktop and via mobile apps.
Giving Squarespace users the professional edge
A dedicated email can help businesses establish a more professional brand presence – essential for small businesses and startups aiming to make a name for themselves.
"A professional email address is one of the first things that makes an idea feel real. With Essential Email by Titan, entrepreneurs can put their brand front and center from their very first email, right alongside everything they're already building with Squarespace," said Kevin Doerr, President, Squarespace.The new partnership means Squarespace users can do everything from registering a domain and launching a website to creating a professional email address all from one central location.
“Most email platforms were built for large enterprises, not small businesses, whereas Titan is built from the ground up for small businesses - a founder with an idea, and small teams getting started," said Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO of Titan. "Titan is simple to use, affordable to keep, and made for how small businesses actually work. Millions of entrepreneurs already run their business email on Titan, and with Squarespace, we're bringing that to millions more as they start their businesses."
Titan’s Essential Email plan is available now to Squarespace customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. A wider global rollout is planned in the coming months.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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