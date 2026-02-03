Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting of 2026

The best Project Zomboid server hosting is ideal for those embracing that zombie dodging lifestyle. Project Zomboid has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times thanks to its compelling The Sims-like experience combined with, oh yes, a zombie apocalypse. With the addition of multiplayer in a recent beta build, it’s now even more fun as you can play alongside your friends and see who’s the weak link in your zombie surviving endeavors.

Many of the best game server hosts now offer great Project Zomboid server hosting so I’ve extensively researched them. Below, you’ll find all the best Project Zomboid server hosting ranked according to your needs and requirements.

If you know what you’re looking for, you can quickly scroll down the list and find it. I’ve gathered options for the best cheap Project Zomboid host, right up to the more premium servers, and everything in between. It’s possible to host your own Project Zomboid server through your PC, but a dedicated server host makes life a lot simpler and easier for you.

Here’s the best Project Zomboid server hosting available right now.

Best Project Zomboid server hosting services 2026 in full

Best Project Zomboid host for beginners

What I like

Shockbyte is generally my go-to for any server. It’s consistently simple to use with instant setup and a user interface that makes logical sense. If you’re not used to server hosting, you won’t be intimidated here. However, if you know what you’re doing, you also won’t feel limited in the slightest. It’s the biggest highlight to a Project Zomboid server host that also packs in all the essential features too.

What I don’t like

I’ve found the ticket system is helpful and comes back with the right answers, but it could be a little faster. On top of that, there’s no telephone support. I’m not a huge fan of telephone support but it’s useful to have it there for emergencies and if you’re running a commercial endeavor, you may want to be able to get in touch faster.

What you need to know

I’m a big fan of Shockbyte. I’ve talked about it a lot here such as its reign as one of the best Minecraft server hosts but for good reason. It works well and it’s generally competitively priced. With Project Zomboid servers, you have three core plans to choose from. A simple one for 10 players with 2GB RAM ramping up to over 24 players on a 6GB server. In all cases, there’s mod support, 99.9% uptime, global locations for the servers, full FTP access, easy configuration, and automatic backups. There are some really useful guides too to help you get to grips with running your server. It’s all about how easy it is to use. If the chosen plan isn’t enough for you, you can add more player slots too.

For an additional fee, there are options to add a dedicated IP or upgrade to a superior CPU, but the core experience is pretty solid. There’s even unlimited disk space and bandwidth which is pretty useful.

Best value Project Zomboid host

(Image credit: Bisect Hosting)

Bisect Hosting Plenty of plans with lots of add-ons Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes MySQL Databases: Yes RAM: Up to 48GB vCPU: Up to 16 Reasons to buy + Control panel is easy to figure out + Flexible plans available Reasons to avoid - No telephone support - Lot of add-on fees

What I like

Bisect Hosting knows how to be accessible. Right from the start, it’ll guide you through what you need. You don’t have to pick a plan or worry about what you need. Just hit the ‘help me decide’ button and it’ll make suggestions. Whatever you go with, you get a BisectOne server which also supports dozens of other games but comes with Project Zomboid pre-installed. That means it takes moments to get started. What more could you ask for?

What I don’t like

Bisect Hosting is pretty affordable but it can get expensive once you factor in add-ons. On the plus side, you only pay for what you need but it can end up quite a lot. There’s BisectBoost which increases instance slots, backup storage, and provides you with premium subdomains. You can also pay extra for a dedicated IP. When comparing prices, Bisect Hosting is great value but you do need to be aware of what you’re buying.

What you need to know

As standard, Bisect Hosting offers a lot with its Project Zomboid hosting. There’s fully integrated Steam Workshop support, automatic game updates, and instant setup. You also get 3 days of free server backups if you don’t want to pay extra for more backup slots. The control panel is designed to make it simple to switch between different games or instances so if you’re looking to entertain a community with varied tastes, you’re always a couple of taps away from switching to a different game.

Similarly, you can add plenty of mods if you want but the service does recommend how many will work best for your server. Talking of servers, Bisect Hosting provides 21 different locations so you should get a good ping wherever you need it.

Best on a budget

Nodecraft Ideal for lighter needs Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes MySQL Databases: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: N/A Reasons to buy + Can pay for just what you need + High uptime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Support can be slow to respond - Can get expensive for pro plans

What I like

I love the flexibility of Nodecraft. It’s not the only game server host that offers such a service but Nodecraft truly simplifies it. If you and your friends are like me and prone to switching between games a little too easily, this makes that process so much easier. The idea is known as save&swap here and your only limits are the server you already possess.

What I don’t like

Nodecraft can be very cheap which is why it’s a good budget choice but you do need to keep aware. Opt for a premium plan and it can get a little pricey for what you get. However, if you just have some basic aims then Nodecraft is one of the cheaper Project Zomboid server hosts around.

What you need to know

Nodecraft is one of the best cheap game server hosts out there assuming you don’t need to go for too high-end a plan. Opt for a Lite plan and Nodecraft is very affordable and provides a free trial to check out if you appreciate its control panel. It’s fairly user-friendly with its backup system a particular highlight as it’s set up for swapping between games frequently.

When setting up, Nodecraft gives some useful suggestions depending on how much modding you have in mind so you should make the right server choice for your needs. The cheaper Lite plans are only online when needed while the Pro plans are available 24/7. Lite plans are perfect if you just want an easy solution for playing with a few friends.

Best premium Project Zomboid game server host

G-Portal The big name in Project Zomboid Specifications DDoS protection: Yes MySQL Databases: Yes RAM: Up to 18GB vCPU: N/A Reasons to buy + Endless slots + Plenty of expansion options Reasons to avoid - Support is only ticket-based or knowledge base

What I like

G-Portal keeps things simple but useful. It offers three core plans for Project Zomboid with the option to expand, making it simple to dive right in. From there, servers are set up within a couple of minutes so you don’t have to plan too far ahead. Alongside that, you don’t have to think too hard either as all plans provide endless slots although bear in mind that the game only allows up to 32 players at any one time.

What I don’t like

Support is a little limited. You can submit a ticket for help and it’s reasonably speedy, but there’s no live chat or telephone support. Fortunately, the knowledge base and Discord will solve a lot of queries without you needing to talk to anyone but generally, more support options are always good to see.

What you need to know

G-Portal has established close ties with many content creators to promote its wares but it’s for good reason. As the biggest host of Project Zomboid host, its servers are very reliable and offer a lot of features. With the game, there are some designated plans plus the option to create your own configuration. As standard, you get 50GB backup space, NVMe SSDs, DDoS protection, and the ability to switch games quickly.

Its servers are scattered around the world servicing most locations well. It’s also simple to install mods via its control panel. There are also good discounts for tying yourself into multiple months if you plan on hosting games for a long time to come. Of course, that doesn’t always have to be Project Zomboid.

Best for hardcore Project Zomboid game server hosts

(Image credit: Apex Hosting)

What I like

I really appreciate that there are a lot of server choices at Apex Hosting. The most basic offers 2GB RAM which is the minimum you need but you can upgrade that to 32GB if you plan on running a lot of different mods. Alternatively, you can upgrade the CPU choice to one of the EX series for a fee. It’s good to see such flexibility and ideally suited for hardcore gamers.

What I don’t like

Alternatively, Apex Hosting isn’t the most newbie friendly at first. Right from the start, you’re setting up RCON passwords, and organizing your branding with the latter feeling a tad excessive for a fun session with some friends. It isn’t the cheapest out there so you might want to veer elsewhere if you’re keeping it casual.

What you need to know

Apex Hosting is one of the best Project Zomboid server hosting options if you have high-end and hardcore plans. Its basic plan lives up to its name but you can add a lot of RAM and upgrade to the EX series of CPUs if your plans are beefy. As standard, you get 24/7 support, while there’s a 7-day money back guarantee. There’s also extensive mod support, a free subdomain, automated backups, and the promise of ultra low latency.

Servers are spread out throughout the world covering all the major areas, and there’s an extensive knowledge base which can solve pretty much all your queries. If you’re planning ahead for some ambitious Project Zomboid sessions, you’ll like Apex Hosting.

Best Project Zomboid server hosting: FAQs

What’s the minimum requirement for a Project Zomboid server? A Project Zomboid server has fairly low system requirements. You simply need a quad-core 2.5GHz processor or higher, 8GB RAM or more, and 20GB SSD space. All the Project Zomboid server hosting providers above provide that at the very minimum.

How do I set up a Project Zomboid server? You can either use in-game hosting by launching the game and selecting Host before inviting friends via Steam, or you can set up a dedicated server by installing the Project Zomboid Dedicated Server on Steam. The latter will require you to set up your security correctly to keep your PC secure.

How do I install Project Zomboid multiplayer? It’s very simple to install the Project Zomboid beta. On Steam, right click on the game in your Steam library, click Properties > Betas, then select the Build 42 branch. You’re all set for playing multiplayer.

How I tested the best Project Zomboid server hosting

I spent some time with each of the Project Zomboid server hosts listed here. I checked out the purchasing process, set up a server, and took a look at how intuitive and simple the control panel was to use. I also evaluated prices by comparing them with many other hosts, and I looked at uptime promises and general feedback from users over the years. I also checked the customer service availability. Essentially, I looked at everything any regular customer would find important when setting up a Project Zomboid server.