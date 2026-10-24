Vantex V1 central touchpad eliminates the need to reach for a separate mouse

Vantex offers wired and wireless packages starting at $129 and $159, respectively

The V1 has 60 keys, four programmable layers, and an aluminium body

Vantex has introduced the V1, a mechanical keyboard incorporating a central touchpad that lets users control their computer without reaching for a separate mouse.

The keyboard measures 30.74 × 13.74 × 3.48 cm, weighs approximately 1.57 kg, and has a rearward incline of 7°.

This device packs 60 keys and four programmable layers into a CNC-machined aluminium body with a durable powder-coated finish, designed for office keyboard users.

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A split keyboard with integrated navigation

The V1 uses a split key arrangement, leaving space between both sections for a 45 × 45 mm touch-sensitive surface for cursor movement.

Users can switch between typing and pointing without moving their hands far from the keyboard.

Vantex says its wired prototype has undergone testing with Windows, macOS and Linux, while connectivity options include USB-C, Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless.

The wireless model has a 4,000 mAh battery, but its operating duration and connection performance remain under evaluation.

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Its mechanical switches support replacement without soldering, while a gasket-mounted construction cushions keystrokes, offering features that may interest gaming keyboard enthusiasts.

The PBT keycaps use dye sublimation printing, and their layouts can be customized using an included interchangeable keycap collection.

This device comes with white linear switches that have an actuation force of 42 ± 3 gf, a bottom-out force of 47 ± 5 gf, and a stated lifespan of 50 million keystrokes

Early pledges offer discounts before production

The Kickstarter campaign lists an introductory price of $129 for the wired package, about 50% off the regular price of $259.

That package includes the keyboard without fitted keycaps, 148 keycaps and a data cable, requiring buyers to install their preferred arrangement themselves.

A two-keyboard wired bundle costs $239, against a listed retail price of $518, while the wireless package starts at $159.

Buyers seeking wireless connectivity can select a two-keyboard bundle priced at $299, which is 50% off the advertised standard price of $598.

The wireless version is still in development, so its real-world performance can’t be guaranteed, and backers should weigh that risk before pledging.

Unlike many newer Windows keyboards, the Vantex V1 does not include Microsoft's dedicated Copilot key.

This omission may appeal to users who prefer conventional keyboard controls without a dedicated button for launching Microsoft's AI assistant.

According to Vantex, it is still evaluating battery capacity, runtime, and connectivity for wireless operation.

The company has identified component availability, assembly consistency, final testing, packaging and international shipping as potential sources of production delays.

Vantex also discloses using AI-assisted tools for promotional writing, visual design and image enhancement, suggesting that the campaign materials may not represent the actual product.

At the time of writing, the Vantex V1 Kickstarter campaign has raised $2,556 from 19 backers, exceeding its $637 funding goal with 27 days remaining before it closes.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

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