Saily’s security-first travel eSIM is 16% off — and it beats relying on hotel Wi-Fi
It includes free NordVPN, NordPass, NordLocker, and Incogni
Saily is one of the most interesting eSIM providers I know. Because it's from the team behind NordVPN, security and privacy are key features of the platform. So, on top of high-speed data and cheaper-than-roaming fees, the service includes a free ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. That's a really important layer of security if you're using insecure public and hotel Wi-Fi, or want to stream content from home.
Right now, the security-focused eSIM Saily Ultra Standard yearly plan is down to $400 a year. That works out at $33.33 a month (saving 16% compared to a monthly subscription). In the UK, it's £308 a year, equivalent to £25.66 a month.
• Best for: Frequent travelers who want an extra layer of security when accessing public hotspots.
• Why we like it: Saily scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we found the service , competitively priced, praising the connectivity and the security features as the "travel hacks" travelers should know about
• What you need to know: This is an annual plan paid upfront, and covers 121 destinations.
Today's best eSIM deal
Saily's Ultra Standard plan comes with 10GB of high-speed data. Other features include access to selected airport lounges, fast-track security and check-in. Security extras include NordVPN, NordPass, NordLocker, and Incogni. Saily also offers Ultra Plus and Ultra Premium plans that increase data to 30GB, with Premium offering a phone number too.
Why we recommend it
Saily is our top pick for security-conscious travelers in our guide to the best eSIMs for international travel. In our 4.5-star review, we found Nord's extra security tools "genuinely useful in regions with censorship or unreliable public Wi-Fi, and they come at no extra cost above the data plan."
For mobile professionals accessing sensitive information while working on the move, it's an absolute necessity. But I think considering how insecure public Wi-Fi is, anyone regularly flying to other countries will benefit from this.
Because the biggest savings come from the annual plan - although monthly and quarterly plans are available - it's an easy recommendation for regular flyers looking for a layer of security while using an eSIM.
Price context & historical value
Competitive pricing was already one of Saily's strongest suits compared to other eSIM providers. The annual plan makes it even more so. For comparison, a monthly plan costs $40, so you're saving just shy of $7. In the UK, the same plan is £31 a month, or £25.66 on an annual subscription.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Saily Ultra Standard annual plan if...
You travel abroad a lot and want the extra security tools provided by Nord.
❌ Skip the Saily Ultra Standard annual plan if...
You only travel one or two times a year, where a monthly subscription offers better value.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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