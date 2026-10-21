Saily is one of the most interesting eSIM providers I know. Because it's from the team behind NordVPN, security and privacy are key features of the platform. So, on top of high-speed data and cheaper-than-roaming fees, the service includes a free ad blocker, web protection, and virtual location. That's a really important layer of security if you're using insecure public and hotel Wi-Fi, or want to stream content from home.

Right now, the security-focused eSIM Saily Ultra Standard yearly plan is down to $400 a year. That works out at $33.33 a month (saving 16% compared to a monthly subscription). In the UK, it's £308 a year, equivalent to £25.66 a month.

• Best for: Frequent travelers who want an extra layer of security when accessing public hotspots.

• Why we like it: Saily scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we found the service , competitively priced, praising the connectivity and the security features as the "travel hacks" travelers should know about

• What you need to know: This is an annual plan paid upfront, and covers 121 destinations.

Today's best eSIM deal

Saily Ultra plans now 16% off: at Saily Saily's Ultra Standard plan comes with 10GB of high-speed data. Other features include access to selected airport lounges, fast-track security and check-in. Security extras include NordVPN, NordPass, NordLocker, and Incogni. Saily also offers Ultra Plus and Ultra Premium plans that increase data to 30GB, with Premium offering a phone number too.

Why we recommend it

Saily is our top pick for security-conscious travelers in our guide to the best eSIMs for international travel. In our 4.5-star review, we found Nord's extra security tools "genuinely useful in regions with censorship or unreliable public Wi-Fi, and they come at no extra cost above the data plan."

For mobile professionals accessing sensitive information while working on the move, it's an absolute necessity. But I think considering how insecure public Wi-Fi is, anyone regularly flying to other countries will benefit from this.

Because the biggest savings come from the annual plan - although monthly and quarterly plans are available - it's an easy recommendation for regular flyers looking for a layer of security while using an eSIM.

Price context & historical value

Competitive pricing was already one of Saily's strongest suits compared to other eSIM providers. The annual plan makes it even more so. For comparison, a monthly plan costs $40, so you're saving just shy of $7. In the UK, the same plan is £31 a month, or £25.66 on an annual subscription.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Saily Ultra Standard annual plan if...

You travel abroad a lot and want the extra security tools provided by Nord.

❌ Skip the Saily Ultra Standard annual plan if...

You only travel one or two times a year, where a monthly subscription offers better value.