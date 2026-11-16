One of our favorite cheap earbuds brands just launched AirPods Pro 3 rivals, costing half as much as Apple's buds but with decent battery life
The Soundpeats Air6 Pro give you stems on a budget
- Soundpeats unveils Air6 Pro true wireless stemmed earbuds
- They look like AirPods Pro, but cost easily half as much
- Plus, they support LDAC and have a much better battery life
Ever since testing the fantastic Soundpeats H3 (stellar earbuds which have since become favorites among audiophiles on a budget), I'm ready to pay attention to anything the affordable earbud maker puts out. That's especially true of its rivals to the AirPods Pro 3, like the Air4 Pro, because everyone likes to see a brand give the AirPods a run for their money.
Well, next up to the plate is the Soundpeats Air6 Pro (there was an Air5, we just didn't test them). They've been announced by the brand as their latest wireless earbuds, and are available to buy online right now.
These new buds cost $89.99 / £98.99 / AU$113.99 so they're pretty affordable, especially for Aussies who can get these for a steal. For context the AIrPods Pro 3 go for $249 / £219 / AU$429, so these new buds are less than half the price.
Soundpeats sent me the buds to test, and I'll be writing a full review at some point, but only managed to get one short listening session in before writing this news. Early thoughts, then: they look nondescript and are a little fiddly to get into the case, but they sound energetic and sit securely in my ears.
Putting on Airs (6 Pro)
Soundpeats has given the Air6 Pro 11mm drivers, which marks an improvement over the 10mm units on the Air5 Pro. They connect via Bluetooth 6.0, and can support Dolby Audio, Snapdragon Sound, Hi-Res AUdio Wireless and various aptX codecs.
Oh, and LDAC, which is a pretty basic high-res codec which the AirPods Pro 3 still somehow don't support.
Talking of ways they beat Apple, the battery life goes up to 12 hours per charge (if you turn ANC off, presumably, though Soundpeats doesn't say that). The AirPods Pro only hit 10 hours. The case offers 52 hours of charge, twice what Apple's case gives.
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A key selling point of these buds is Soundpeats Air Series Tuning Gen2, which refers to the refined sound profile it's given the buds. Apparently, this gives mids a more prominent place in the musical mix, to create a natural sound. I'll have to use the buds more to say for sure how it works, but at a first glance (or listen, I suppose), I get what they're saying.
There's ANC here, and it sounds pretty solid from an initial test, and also four microphones per bud to allow for call noise reduction.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best earbuds
1. Best overall:
Technics EAH-AZ100
2. Best mid-range:
Cambridge Audio A100
3. Best budget:
Nothing Ear (a)
4. Best for noise-cancelling:
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra 2nd Gen
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Tom Bedford is a freelance contributor covering tech, entertainment and gaming. Beyond TechRadar, he has bylines on sites including GamesRadar, Digital Trends, Android Police, TechAdvisor, WhattoWatch and BGR. From 2019 to 2022 he was on the TechRadar team as the staff writer and then deputy editor for the mobile team.
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