Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: A cheap, stripped back AirPods Pro alternative

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro are trying hard to be AirPods Pro and they don’t entirely succeed. However, for the price, they offer good active noise cancellation (even if the Transparency mode is a bit flakey) and decent sound quality.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Two-minute review

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro are the definition of fine without ever quite being remarkable. Granted, they’re good value for what they offer but they’re not up there with the very best noise cancelling earbuds and there’s nothing about them that make you rush to tell your mates about something cool it does.

Despite that though, the Soundpeats Air4 Pro mostly sound pretty good. Bass is meaty and while there’s no nice technical detail in the mids or trebles, these are the kind of earbuds that are fine for putting in your ears before a walk, run, or workout session. For most people, that will be just fine.

Notice the word fine featuring a lot? It’s the best word for the Soundpeats Air4 Pro. It does have key essentials like wear detection, which works flawlessly, and there’s a control app. The app isn’t the best or easiest to use but it does offer some core functionality like being able to switch between ANC and Transparency mode.

The latter isn’t great but full ANC does a good job of blocking out irritants although occasionally lets some errant sounds in. Still, not bad at all for the price and Multipoint functionality will please many.

Via the charging case, you get up to 26 hours of battery life, which is pretty good going. The 6.5 hours of charge at a time works out as more than good enough for most situations and the USB-C connection recharges quickly.

At $90 / £80, the Soundpeats Air4 Pro are worth considering. They’re not as exciting as the best noise cancelling earbuds but they’re dependable at this price and I can only see them getting cheaper over time.

Released in September 2023

Officially priced at $90 / £80 / AU$94

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro was released in September 2023 for $90 in the US, £80 in the UK and AU$94 in Australia. The earphones are available in the US and UK directly from Soundpeats as well as through third-party retailers like Amazon for those in Australia.

The earbuds are available in white and black, which are functional colors but not exactly exciting. The best budget wireless earbuds world is a packed field, with the Sony WF-C700N being a little more expensive than the Air4 Pro but not prohibitively so. Instead, the EarFun Air Pro 3 are more closely matched in more than just name.

In terms of other close competitors at the Soundpeats Air4 Pro's price range, there’s always the earlier SoundPeats Air 3 Deluxe, which should see some discounts now it’s been overtaken.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drivers 13mm Active Noise Cancellation Yes Battery life Up to 26 hours Weight 4g Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Waterproofing IPX4

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Features

Up to 26 hours of battery life with ANC disabled

Companion app

aptX lossless sound

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro has most of the core essentials you could want from a pair of earbuds. There’s Multipoint connectivity for when you want to connect two devices and switch between them like your laptop and your phone, which is increasingly vital for most people.

Additionally, there’s SBC and aptX lossless sound – although don’t count on any other codecs to be supported here. Granted, as we’ll see shortly, sound quality isn’t exceptional but it’s solidly reliable at this price. Adding to the aural experience, there’s ANC.

ANC is a slightly mixed bag here. With full ANC on enabled, the Soundpeats Air4 Pro block out surrounding sound well whether we’re talking traffic outside or a noisy dehumidifier in the room. However, it’s not quite as crisp as much pricier earbuds so don’t count on it being high-end. It feels almost rough and ready in how it blocks sound leaving you feeling like you can hear the inner workings. It sounds odd but you won’t complain.

Where complaints arise is with Transparency mode. It’s pretty ropey. I tried using Transparency mode while listening to a podcast on a windy day and could barely hear a thing. That’s quite the test for any pair of earbuds but it led to me checking it was even enabled. During quieter moments, Transparency mode switches to a lot of hissing although you can hear someone speak to you easily enough.

Battery life promises about 26 hours of total playtime with 6.5 hours per single charge. That feels about right with the Soundpeats Air4 Pro lasting long enough that you won’t notice any discrepancies with this figure. There’s no wireless charging but at least there’s USB-C charging which is fairly speedy at a couple of hours for a full charge – something that you’ll likely top up rather than go all or nothing with.

Bluetooth 5.3 continues to ensure good things with the Soundpeats Air4 Pro never seeing any dropouts and nice, efficient running times.

There’s also companion app support but it’s pretty ugly. The actual features are just fine with a simple toggle between noise cancellation modes and disabling wear detection, but don’t count on it looking stylish while you do it. Setting up adaptive EQ is a bit of hassle too.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Sound quality

Good ANC

Weak Transparency mode

Strong bass

Temper your expectations based on the price and you’ll be delighted by the Soundpeats Air4 Pro’s sound quality compared to the best earbuds that cost many times more.

Bass is the Soundpeats Air4 Pro’s strong point with a fairly smooth punch that was noticeable while I listened to Foo Fighters’ All My Life and Angel by Massive Attack. At louder volumes, things get distorted but I doubt it’s wise for your ears anyhow.

Trebles and mids are weaker so don’t count on these earbuds for anything more technical or with more subtlety, but it’s unlikely you’re buying a pair of earbuds for less than $/£/AU$ 100 to kick back and relax at home with. Instead, these work well for walks, cleaning, running and your general busy lifestyle.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Design

Straightforward cycle

Chunky case

Touch controls

I’m no fan of the Soundpeats Air4 Pro’s case. Its lightweight plasticky build feels cheap and it awkwardly manages to feel both smooth yet angular in places. More importantly, while it keeps your earbuds safe, said earbuds are at an unusual angle so you’ll never quite grab them as smoothly as you might like.

Sure, these are relatively small things but if you’re pulling the Soundpeats Air4 Pro out multiple times a day, you’ll notice it. The case also has no IP rating but the earbuds themselves are IPX4 so they can handle some sweat.

The fit of the buds are pretty snug. There are different tip sizes included but I found the standard ones out of the box are just fine. Even when running, these won’t fall out which is always good news. They look a lot like AirPods Pro so at a glance, you can look like you’ve bought something pricier.

There are also touch-sensitive areas on the earbuds with the option to increase or decrease volume, as well as adjust playback. It’s incredibly easy to activate these by mistake so head over to the app and disable them for your sanity’s sake.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro review: Value

Useful features

About right for the price

The only truly standout part about the Soundpeats Air4 Pro is its sound quality. It’s pretty good for the price and makes up for a temperamental ANC/Transparency combo. Other than that, there’s a cheapness here that reflects the price accurately.

Against the Sony WF-C700N, this feels like dubious value but if you check out the EarFun Air Pro 3, the battle is a little fairer and more balanced.

Should I buy the Soundpeats Air4 Pro?

Buy it if...

You want good battery life

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro will see you through the busiest of days and beyond. You can’t go wrong.

You want a straightforward pair of buds

There’s nothing particularly special about the Soundpeats Air4 Pro but they are a good checklist of all you could need.

You find them on sale

Cheeky consideration but the Soundpeats Air4 Pro are likely to drop fast and that instantly puts them in a much better value category. It’ll be worth it.

Don’t buy it if...

You want style

You may never have thought about stylish earbuds but the Soundpeats Air4 Pro are definitely the opposite of your perception.

You want a great app

The companion app is functional but very barebones.

You want to be wowed

The Soundpeats Air4 Pro are highly effective yet not exactly exciting.

How I tested the Soundpeats Air4 Pro

Tested over 10 days

Compared to Apple AirPods (Pro 2 and 3rd Gen) and Final Audio UX2000

Listened to Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube videos and Twitch

Over the last 10 days, I’ve replaced my usual AirPods Pro 2 with the Soundpeats Air4 Pro. I previously used the AirPods 3rd Gen so I checked those out a few times to more adequately compare the quality of the Soundpeats Air4 Pro.

I used them on my daily morning walks to see how they coped with the noise of the school run and commute. I also used them a few times on runs to see how good the fit was when I moved quickly (at least, quickly for me) and checked out how they handled running alongside a windy coastline. It was all a good test for the Soundpeats Air4 Pro’s ANC and Transparency modes, as well as adaptive EQ.

For the most part, I listened to Apple Music and Spotify. Spotify was the home of all my podcasts while Apple Music was predominantly for listening to music. At home, I’d spend some time checking out YouTube videos of satire and Let’s Play videos before checking out live streams on Twitch. The iPhone 14 Pro provided everything to the Soundpeats Air4 Pro.

As always, my music taste is a bit all over the place. Some Harry Styles, John Legend, Holst’s The Planets, Linkin Park, and Sting all featured at various points here.

I’ve reviewed audio products for over 10 years. While my main drivers are on the pricier end of the scale these days, I regularly use cheap earphones and headphones for work purposes and am seemingly always asked for recommendations in this price range by friends.

First reviewed in February 2024