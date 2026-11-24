The Black Friday sale at Amazon UK is always one of the biggest shopping events of the event, as the retailer offers massive discounts across tech, fashion, toys, electronics, appliances, and more. This year is no different, so I've searched through the sale to help you uncover the hidden gems among the mountain of offers.

The best Amazon UK Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future / Nintendo / Suri / Amazon / Apple / Ninja / Shokz / Philips)

• View the full Amazon Black Friday sale

As you would expect from the retailer, some of the biggest savings in the Black Friday sale are on Amazon devices. You can get up to 67% off loads of them, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Ring and Blink doorbells and cameras, and Kindles. Several record-low prices are up for grabs, too, so those are the ones I've highlighted below.

You'll also find a great value Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, lots of massively discounted appliances from Ninja, Shark, and Dyson, and a whole selection of under £50 gift ideas if you're looking for a bit of Christmas shopping inspiration.

Have a browse and see what catches your eye — and do check in regularly, as we'll be sharing more top picks and buying advice from the full TechRadar team in our live coverage while the sale runs through November 30.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 25 Black Friday deals at Amazon UK

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Amazon One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179.95 now £99 at Amazon Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £17.70 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was £44.99 now £28.99 at Amazon As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon Black Friday has brought a record-low price for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £31.88 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,698 at Amazon LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £109 now £83.98 at Amazon The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 23% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £49.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Tapo P110 Smart Plugs: was £23.99 now £14.24 at Amazon A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle (2026): was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot: was £94.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Dot is almost 50% off for Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Black Friday sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a healthy 48 AA batteries for under £10? That'll keep you going for a while— especially if there are any toys or gifts you need to power all through Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C Wireless Headphones: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Karcher WV2 Plus N Window Vac: was £69.99 now £38.99 at Amazon You can save a healthy 40% on the Karcher WV2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £40. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over. Read more Read less ▼