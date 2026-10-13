How to watch Houdini: Back From The Dead for Free - Stream online from anywhere

Watch HOUDINI: Back from the dead online

Even Harry Houdini can't escape the wave of AI. In this FOX Nation original, Houdini's likeness has been simulated as an AI avatar. As we hear his story straight from the horse's mouth, here's how to watch FOR FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, October 14 Stream: FOX Nation Use NordVPN to watch any stream

HOUDINI: Back From The Dead tells the story of history's most famous magician, told by the man himself.

Released just in time to commemorate 100 years since his death, the show sees Harry Houdini brought to life through the power of an AI that used over 400 pictures from his lifetime.

The series is available online via the FOX Nation app, or the FOX Nation is available as an add-on to Youtube TV or Amazon Prime.

Watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead FOR FREE

HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is available to watch on FOX Nation in the United States. Fox Nation is currently offering a Free Trial for new members, with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

How to watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead but FOX Nation isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

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Can I watch the new Houdini documentary in the UK?

Unfortunately, HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is only available on FOX Nation, which is currently geo-blocked in the UK.

Visiting from across the pond? You can use a VPN to access all of the streaming services you usually do when you're stateside.

HOUDINI: Back From The Dead episode guide

HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is a three part documentary, with all three episodes available immediately

HOUDINI: Back From The Dead trailer

HOUDINI: Back from the Dead Official Trailer | Fox Nation - YouTube Watch On