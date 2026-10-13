How to watch Houdini: Back From The Dead for Free - Stream online from anywhere

Watch HOUDINI: Back from the dead online
Even Harry Houdini can't escape the wave of AI. In this FOX Nation original, Houdini's likeness has been simulated as an AI avatar. As we hear his story straight from the horse's mouth, here's how to watch FOR FREE from anywhere with a VPN.
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Release date: Wednesday, October 14
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Stream: FOX Nation
HOUDINI: Back From The Dead tells the story of history's most famous magician, told by the man himself.
Released just in time to commemorate 100 years since his death, the show sees Harry Houdini brought to life through the power of an AI that used over 400 pictures from his lifetime.
The series is available online via the FOX Nation app, or the FOX Nation is available as an add-on to Youtube TV or Amazon Prime.
Watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead FOR FREE
HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is available to watch on FOX Nation in the United States. Fox Nation is currently offering a Free Trial for new members, with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
How to watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead but FOX Nation isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch HOUDINI: Back From The Dead from anywhere.
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We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch the new Houdini documentary in the UK?
Unfortunately, HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is only available on FOX Nation, which is currently geo-blocked in the UK.
Visiting from across the pond? You can use a VPN to access all of the streaming services you usually do when you're stateside.
HOUDINI: Back From The Dead episode guide
HOUDINI: Back From The Dead is a three part documentary, with all three episodes available immediately
HOUDINI: Back From The Dead trailer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
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