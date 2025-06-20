Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 sets a new bar for Linux power

Cheaper Windows laptops can offer Linux dual boot without the Tuxedo price

Ryzen AI 300 chips bring serious speed but also drive up the cost

Do you want the fastest Linux machine out there, or something more affordable that still runs open source software smoothly?

Tuxedo’s new InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 could well be one of the fastest Linux laptops available today, but it comes at a price that’s frankly tough to justify unless raw power is your number one priority.

The laptop features AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 series processors. Buyers can choose between the Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, or the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads.

Performance, portability, and polish

The AI 9 365 delivers around 10 percent better multicore performance compared to the AI 7 350. The AI 9 HX 370 goes further, with up to 20 percent more performance and around 40 percent faster than last year’s InfinityBook Pro Gen9.

The new model comes with a 3K display that reaches 500 nits of brightness. The aluminum body keeps the weight at just 1.45kg.

It's packed with options, like dual upgradeable RAM and SSD slots, and a rare full port selection including USB4, HDMI 2.1, and even Ethernet.

Battery life is decent, too, with an 80Wh unit promising around 9 hours of web use.

On paper, it's everything Linux power users want: performance, portability, and polish.

But at over €1,000 ($1,152) for the entry-level version (Ryzen AI 350, 2x 8 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD) for users outside of Europe, and more than €1,200 for users in Europe, the price pushes this machine out of reach for many typical users.

While some high-end Linux laptops carry similar price tags, users can often find better value by purchasing a comparable Windows machine at a lower cost.

There's nothing stopping you from wiping the drive and installing Linux yourself, or setting up a dual-boot system to keep both operating systems available.

Where Tuxedo does excel is its deep Linux integration. Tuxedo OS is pre-installed, and their hardware ships with everything tested and configured.

The InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 is certainly sleek, powerful, and thoughtfully built for Linux, but unless you truly need the performance or the flexibility, there are cheaper options that still do the job well.