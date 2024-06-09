Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of — Schenker Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian

As always, there have been a lot of announcements and product reveals at this year’s Computex, but it’s not just the big brands who have a presence at the show, there are plenty of smaller firms fighting for the world’s attention.

One of those is German PC maker Schenker, which showed off its prototype laptop powered by a Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite chip. While most people would expect Qualcomm’s latest processor to be used to exclusively power Windows systems, given the big push for Copilot+PCs, this developmental model runs Linux and looks destined to be sold by Tuxedo Computers.

The prototype notebook is housed in a premium all-aluminum body and weighs just 1.36kg. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite which has 12 cores and a 20W TDP. The 14-inch 16:10 IPS display (2560 x 1600) offers 400 nits maximum brightness and 100% sRGB coverage.

Still some wrinkles to iron out

The Tuxedo prototype comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and storage will be via a M.2-2280 Gen 4 slot. In terms of ports, it offers HDMI and USB4, plus at least two USB-A ports (one on either side), but beyond that we’re not sure, and of course the specs may change in the final version. It comes with a lightweight 50Wh battery.

There’s no word on pricing or availability as the Linux development project is described as "currently ongoing", hence the prototype tag.

ComputerBase took some photos of the laptop at Computex, and observed “The prototype was running Debian when we visited, but it was not bootable and was caught in a loop. There is still a need for much better support for Linux and notebook developers from Qualcomm, whose current focus is entirely on Windows, Copilot+ and AI under Windows.”

