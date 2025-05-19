Qualcomm isn’t giving us new Snapdragon chips at Computex - but there’s a surprise waiting in September

2024 was a banner year for Qualcomm at Computex, with the massive launch of its Snapdragon X Elite laptop processors putting it at the forefront of the event. In fact, Qualcomm’s keynote presentation last year was so impressive that I declared them the winners of the event, with guest stars from makes of many of the best laptops including Microsoft, HP, Dell, and Asus appearing alongside Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

During today’s keynote at Computex 2025, things were a little more subdued. No exciting chip announcements here; instead, Amon got up on stage and discussed the (admittedly quite good) progress Qualcomm has made with the Snapdragon platform over the past year. A key factor he pointed to was the rapid growth in apps supported on the Snapdragon X Elite platform, along with the now 1,400+ games that are playable on Snapdragon laptops.

CEO Cristiano Amon gave a slightly strange AI-powered Q&A during Qualcomm's keynote presentation. (Image credit: Future)

Much like last year, Amon showcased Qualcomm’s impressive pull in the Windows computing market despite only entering the CPU fight with Intel and AMD last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made a brief appearance in the presentation, along with executives from Asus and HP.

There were also some cheeky jabs at Intel and Apple (the latter regarding the fact that Fortnite is fully playable on Snapdragon hardware), plus the usual slew of corporate drivel about how AI is revolutionizing… something. Honestly, I kind of tuned out for a bit there, until Amon fired up a laptop live on stage which proceeded to ask him (presumably human-curated) questions about Qualcomm’s AI hardware in a synthy robot voice. Pretty cool, I guess, but what really caught my attention was a teaser at the very end of the keynote presentation.

What’s next for Snapdragon

So, while we got no new chips from Qualcomm at Computex, it looks like we now have a tacitly announced date for the next generation of Snapdragon X systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). It’s September 23: the date of Qualcomm’s own event, Snapdragon Summit, which will take place in Hawaii.

What exactly are we getting in September? Amon wouldn’t say, only that “the revolution continues” and “I promise you that you will be impressed”. Still, there are some pretty reasonable assumptions that I’m willing to make here.

Qualcomm's second-gen Snapdragon X chips were something I had hoped to see at Computex, but it seems we'll be waiting a while longer. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

While naming conventions are still a bit up in the air (since we’re only a single generation into Qualcomm’s Windows laptop chips), the current popular assumption is that the next-gen SoCs will use the ‘Snapdragon X2’ moniker, so I’ll just go with that here. I expect the initial launch to feature both X2 Elite and X2 Plus chips for the premium and midrange laptop markets, with broad integration across the majority of productivity laptop manufacturers; Dell’s XPS series, Asus’s Zenbooks, Lenovo’s Yoga line, the works.

A ‘basic’ Snapdragon X2 chip will likely follow a bit further down the line (similar to how the Snapdragon X chip was announced at CES in January this year), providing a more budget-conscious alternative. But I’m most interested in the rumored 2nd-gen Snapdragon X Elite chip for desktops…

A desktop revolution?

Will we get a non-integrated Snapdragon X2 Elite? I wouldn’t quite bet on that; so far, we’ve only seen Snapdragon chips in compact PCs from the likes of Lenovo. So don’t expect to see a third option beyond Intel and AMD when it comes to motherboards for DIY PCs - but do expect more mini PCs and systems like the best all-in-one computers.

It's mini PCs that arguably stand to gain the most from a proper desktop-focused Snapdragon chip. (Image credit: Geekom)

While ‘Team Q’ (still workshopping that name, I’m open to suggestions!) might be a relative newcomer to this particular industry arena, it’s made a serious impact. Cristiano Amon’s keynote included a somewhat surprising statistic: as of last quarter, Qualcomm now holds about 9% of the integrated processor market for the US and the top 5 European markets. Considering the fierce competition, it’s a seriously impressive showing.

Given how much Qualcomm changed the game with the arrival of its first X Elite chips last year, I think the use of the word ‘revolution’ might actually be somewhat justified here. I don’t say that lightly; it’s a phrase that I’m frequently annoyed to see used to describe extremely marginal changes. But with Qualcomm finally making Windows on Arm work with the Snapdragon X series, I’ve got high hopes for whatever Team Q does next.