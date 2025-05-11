This foldable keyboard PC runs Windows 11 on Ryzen 7 power

Fits in a jacket or trouser pocket yet handles multi-monitor productivity workloads

Aluminum build and full keyboard hide a full-spec portable desktop inside

A pocket-sized Windows PC in a folding keyboard might sound like a concept device, but a new mini machine from China appears to be very real.

Designed by a company called Linglong, this foldable Ryzen-powered mini PC fits in a jacket or (large) trouser pocket, unfolds into a full-sized keyboard, and runs a full Windows 11 Pro desktop.

Weighing under 800g and roughly the size of a quarter-sheet of A4 paper when folded, the unit is aimed at anyone who wants portability without sacrificing functionality.

Decent port selection

Once opened, the PC reveals a full QWERTY keyboard with physical switches and a chassis made from CNC-machined aluminium.

There’s no touchpad or ThinkPad-style pointing nub, so a separate mouse is required, but the mechanical travel and durability - rated to 100,000 keystrokes - suggest it’s built for serious use.

At the heart of the system is an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Graphics are handled by integrated RDNA3-based Radeon 780M, and a 16000mAh internal battery powers the device for up to 10 hours.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite its small form factor, the unit includes a respectable selection of ports: USB4, USB-C 3.2, and USB-A 3.2, along with Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and an HDMI-compatible USB display option.

The device supports multi-screen output and can be docked to serve as a travel workstation, game center, or media hub.

A built-in monitoring utility displays CPU and GPU load, temperature, and other stats in real time.

Only available in China for now (I share your disappointment), the Linglong mini PC reminds me of the Orange Pi 800 keyboard computer.

While it lacks global availability or official support for Western markets, it’s an ambitious reimagining of what portable computing can look like and I can only hope it gets a wider release soon or sparks similar designs elsewhere.

(Image credit: Linglong)