This 18-inch mobile workstation is probably the fastest laptop in the world right now with up to 256GB RAM and an RTX 5090GPU
Schenker Key 18 Pro isn't cheap, but it won't cost as much as you might think
- 18-inch Schenker laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU
- It offers a choice Nvidia RTX GPUs and up to 256GB of RAM and 32TB of storage
- Advanced cooling system keeps it quiet and there’s a choice of performance profiles
If you’re in the market for a high-performance mobile workstation with impressive performance, high capacity storage, and advanced thermal management, then this 18-inch laptop from German hardware manufacturer Schenker should be right up your strasse.
The Schenker Key 18 Pro (E25), Schenker’s first 18-inch laptop in nearly 14 years, is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and a choice of three top-tier Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards, including the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti.
The Key 18 Pro supports up to 256GB of RAM and offers four M.2 SSD slots, one of which uses PCIe 5.0, for up to 32TB SSD storage. The system supports RAID 1 configurations and comes with thermal pads for both occupied and spare storage slots.
Keeping cool
The laptop’s cooling setup includes a composite heat pipe system with two fans, four exhaust vents, and thermal pads made of Honeywell PTM7950. These contribute to a quieter operation compared to the new laptop’s predecessor, the KEY 17 Pro (M24). Buyers can choose from three performance profiles that balance speed and acoustics through software or a hotkey shortcut.
There are two 18-inch display options available, a 1600p 240Hz model and a 4K 200Hz variant, both with full DCI-P3 coverage, 500 nits brightness, and G-SYNC support. Display switching between integrated and discrete graphics is handled via Advanced Optimus or a manual MUX switch.
Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports, two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 7. A redesigned 330W power supply now uses a standard 5.5mm barrel connector. The laptop also includes a 5 MP webcam with privacy shutter and a sound system with a subwoofer.
With a footprint of 402 x 320 x 29.5mm and a weight of 3.95kg, the device fits into the larger end of portable workstations, but it’s well within an acceptable range for mobile professionals.
Prices at Bestware.com start at €3,199 (including 19% VAT). A full-spec model costs around €8,614 (with VAT), which is considerably lower than Eurocom's similarly specced Raptor X18 laptop.
