InfinityBook Max 16 delivers desktop-class Intel Core Ultra 9 performance

RTX 5060 and 5070 GPUs allow customizable power and fan noise levels

8mm low-profile cooling handles combined CPU and GPU power up to 170w

Tuxedo has unveiled the InfinityBook Max 16, a 16-inch Linux workstation built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, a 24-core processor derived from desktop-class designs.

The company says the CPU can sustain power levels of up to 140 watts at maximum fan speed, which is notable for a device weighing just over 2kg.

Tuxedo also claims about 90% of its peak performance is achievable below 100 watts, which could reduce fan noise during extended workloads.

Power scaling and thermal limits in a thin business chassis

The device is offered with RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 GPUs, reinforcing its role as a compact mini workstation rather than a conventional ultraportable business laptop.

The power of the RTX 5060 can be set between 45 and 115 watts, while the RTX 5070 operates between 50 and 115 watts, allowing users to adjust performance output and fan noise behavior based on preference rather than fixed defaults.

The InfinityBook Max 16 features an 8mm chassis, which is slightly thicker than the solution used in the InfinityBook Pro 15.

It uses a low-profile cooling assembly, enabling a combined CPU and GPU power budget of up to 170 watts at full fan speed.

This figure reflects the upper thermal limits of the design rather than sustained quiet operation, but users can reduce processor and graphics power to lower acoustic output.

The InfinityBook Max 16 includes a wide selection of external interfaces for a system of its size, as Thunderbolt 4 is accompanied by a second USB-C port, HDMI 2.1, and Mini DisplayPort, supporting up to four external monitors simultaneously.

It includes two USB-C ports with USB-C Power Delivery support up to 140 watts, alongside three USB-A ports intended for conventional peripherals, and also comes with two memory slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and two NVMe SSD slots.

There is also one PCIe 5.0 slot and one PCIe 4.0 slot, allowing up to 8TB of total storage capacity.

This system features two display options, a 2560 x 1600 LED panel rated at 500 nits with a 300Hz refresh rate, alongside an alternative 2880 × 1800 OLED panel covering the full DCI-P3 color space.

Under the hood, it includes a 99Wh battery with USB-C charging support, but full performance requires a 240W GaN power adapter.

The InfinityBook Max 16 ships with full Linux support and offers Tuxedo OS and Ubuntu 24.04, both available with optional full-disk encryption, alongside Windows 11 for users who require it.

The base configuration starts at 1,899 euros for buyers in Germany, while customers outside Europe are quoted a starting price of about 1,596 euros excluding tax.

