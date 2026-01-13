Mechrevo’s Yaoshi 18 Pro made its debut at CES with minimal fanfare

The laptop features an unusually large 18-inch display for mainstream devices

Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPU handles graphics and AI tasks

Mechrevo quietly showcased a large performance laptop at CES 2026 under the name Yaoshi 18 Pro, drawing limited attention despite unusually bold hardware claims.

The device appeared with prominent Intel and Nvidia branding, suggesting a collaboration focused on high-performance computing rather than consumer portability.

Its presence at the show was understated, yet the specifications shown on nearby signage immediately raised questions about accuracy and intent.

Yaoshi 18 Pro – large but unnoticed?

The most visually dominant feature is an 18-inch display that anchors the physical identity of the system.

Mechrevo’s booth materials emphasized scale and immersion, using the phrase “Immersion, more than just big” to describe the screen experience.

No resolution or refresh rate figures were visible, leaving the panel’s actual technical merit unclear despite the marketing emphasis on size.

An 18-inch format already places the device among the largest laptops currently circulating in mainstream markets.

The Yaoshi 18 Pro was labeled as running an Intel Core Ultra 300HX series processor, a designation that Intel has not formally announced.

HX-class chips traditionally indicate high power limits and desktop-level ambitions, but the specific numbering suggests a generation that Intel has not publicly detailed.

Whether this reflects an internal roadmap reference or a display error remains unresolved.

Graphics branding was more straightforward, with repeated confirmation of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU.

Nvidia promotional cards referenced “RTX. It’s On.”, reinforcing expectations around ray tracing, AI acceleration, and advanced compute workloads.

Another display card mentioned Personal LLMs, implying local AI tasks rather than purely gaming scenarios.

At the event, the poster offered very limited information about the device itself.

Several icons suggested features related to cooling, performance tuning, and productivity, but there were no measurable specifications, benchmarks, or comparisons to support the claims.

At the time of writing, no information is available regarding pricing, launch timelines, or regional availability.

The Yaoshi 18 Pro appears to sit within a growing class of oversized laptops that trade mobility for raw computing power.

Uncertainty remains around the listed processor. If the information is accurate, it would point to an unusually early public appearance of unannounced hardware. If not, it likely reflects a simple but consequential typo that escaped attention.

