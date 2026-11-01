'AI is not creating the problem': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI is merely uncovering all the vulnerabilities we've accumulated over the years

Sam Altman says AI isn't creating security vulnerabilities – it's just helping us discover them far more quickly

Attackers are also finding and exploiting them just as quickly

AI Security Mesh helps you explore fixes at a faster pace

"AI is helping us discover all of the security issues that we have developed over the past fifty years," co-CEO Clay Magouyrk worked into a conversation on-stage with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, clearly laboring the point that artificial intelligence is actually helping us to identify existing vulnerabilities.

This comes against a backdrop of what could only be described as an onslaught of AI-assisted bug patches – companies are now patching at rates we've never seen before. Oracle's own quarterly patch update recently addressed no fewer than around 3,000 issues, most of which were only identified thanks to AI.

With this in mind, Oracle is now helping businesses identify vulnerabilities, investigate exploits before they happen and research fixes through a new partnership with OpenAI.

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AI is uncovering thousands of existing vulnerabilities

With the new Oracle AI Security Mesh feature, businesses will be able to see supporting evidence like reproduction steps and test results to help them rule out false positives and to prioritize the biggest threats.

During the conversation with Magouyrk on stage, Altman implied that businesses may eventually need to reconsider their security strategies from the ground up, moving beyond fixing individual bugs toward continuous monitoring – which could spell out potential security team restructuring as AI continues to have an impact on job roles.

OpenAI Head of Cyber Johannes Landgraf explained the threat: "Frontier AI is creating new opportunities to help organizations identify and respond to increasingly sophisticated security threats."

The biggest worry is that while AI can significantly speed up vulnerability discovery, it's also helping attackers exploit them at that same rate.

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"It's maybe too hard to patch every bug one by one across the entire supply chain," Sam Altman said. "I think we'll need new ways to fix them."

For many businesses until now, one of the biggest challenges has actually been getting fixes out of the door quickly enough. The hope is that now, AI Security Mesh can equip businesses with the upper hand to respond as quickly as possible to newly discovered threats.

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