It's been over two decades since the classic ABC mystery show Lost graced our screens, wrapping us up in the mystery of the disaster survivors lost on a mysterious island.

For several seasons, we followed the twisting mysteries of the island, its inhabitants and the supernatural entities lurking within, and for many years since, we've been unpicking what we saw. But how much unpicking have you done?

To see how well you know Lost, we've devised this 30-question quiz. Whether you've seen it recently or only when it first aired, are a die-hard fan or can't remember a single character, we'll find out with the following questions.

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Most of these questions will be about the Lost franchise: the series itself as well as its production and wider media empire. But there will be one or two basic questions about the story and world, to see how big a fan you are.

We'll start with 10 easier questions, before diving into some moderate ones and ending with 10 pretty tricky ones. They might seem hard, but if you know the series (or your world history), you'll be able to work many extra ones out.

Keen to re-watch Lost? It's available on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus basically everywhere else.

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