It's been 18 years since Breaking Bad first graced our screens, and four since its final spin-off wrapped up, bringing to a conclusion the story of a drug empire and its characters.

Breaking Bad is cited as one of the best TV shows ever put to screen, and so is its spin-off Better Call Saul. Along with movie El Camino, they make up the Gilliverse, and I hope you've seen some of it or you wouldn't be reading this article.

But you're not here to read, you're here to answer. How well do you know the two shows, the movie, and everything else that makes up the Breaking Bad franchise? It's time to find out.

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The following 30 questions will test your knowledge on the Gilliverse, looking at the franchise itself more so than the story, world and characters of the show. We'll start with 10 easier questions, before moving onto 10 medium ones and ending with 10 harder ones.

You'll need to be an expert in the show to get them all, so let's see if you are!

Keen to re-watch Breaking Bad? It's available on Netflix in most regions around the world:

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