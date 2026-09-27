NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 28 (game #1205)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 27 (game #1204).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1205) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHIHUAHUA

LEMON

VIPER

BAMBOO

CELERY

TABASCO

ARKANSANS

DURANGO

SPRINGING

CHARGER

HORSERADISH

WHEAT

POSSESSES

MIGNONETTE

CORN

CHALLENGER

NYT Connections today (game #1205) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stick up plants

Stick up plants GREEN: Enhance your seafood with these

Enhance your seafood with these BLUE: Types of car

Types of car PURPLE: Triple trouble

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1205) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS WITH STALKS

THINGS WITH STALKS GREEN: OYSTER CONDIMENTS

OYSTER CONDIMENTS BLUE: DODGE MODELS

DODGE MODELS PURPLE: THREE LETTERS PLUS REPEATED TRIGRAMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1205) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1205, are…

YELLOW: THINGS WITH STALKS: BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN, WHEAT

BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN, WHEAT GREEN: OYSTER CONDIMENTS: HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE, TABASCO

HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE, TABASCO BLUE: DODGE MODELS: CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO, VIPER

CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO, VIPER PURPLE: THREE LETTERS PLUS REPEATED TRIGRAMS: ARKANSANS, CHIHUAHUA, POSSESSES, SPRINGING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I have never actually had a Bloody Mary, but I managed to convince myself that CELERY, TABASCO, HORSERADISH and LEMON were all things that you would add to vodka and tomato juice.

Fortunately I soon corrected my error after thinking what CELERY might have in common with some of the other tiles.

The next two groups were put together on hunches — I had no idea about DODGE MODELS, but thought that CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO and VIPER all sounded like macho names for cars. Finally, I took a gamble that MIGNONETTE was a foodstuff (I now know it’s a type of vinegar) and lumped it in with the other OYSTER CONDIMENTS; I’m a purist myself.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 27, 2026, game #1204)

YELLOW: SCULPTURE MEDIA: BRONZE, CLAY, MARBLE, PLASTER

BRONZE, CLAY, MARBLE, PLASTER GREEN: RESTAURANT SEATING OPTIONS: BANQUETTE, BOOTH, CHAIR, STOOL

BANQUETTE, BOOTH, CHAIR, STOOL BLUE: TELECOM: CARRIER, NETWORK, OPERATOR, PROVIDER

CARRIER, NETWORK, OPERATOR, PROVIDER PURPLE: ENDING IN CHINESE DYNASTIES: BBQING, HOMING, LOHAN, WU-TANG