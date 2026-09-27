Don't look so confused, Ted — your self-titled show's next episode is just days away now

There aren't many episodes left of Ted Lasso season 4. In fact, only two more, including this week's chapter, remain, so there's not much time left for it to find a match-winning goal.

AFC Richmond Women will have to do so without their star striker Gemma following the potentially serious knee injury she suffered in last week's entry. Who, if anyone, will step up and try to get the team promoted? We'll have to wait for this week's installment to arrive, so read on to find out when it will.

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9?

What's got Keeley and Rebecca looking like this? (Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso season 4's penultimate episode should come out in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 29.

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Publicly, Apple has always stressed that new episodes of its first-party shows premiere every Wednesday at 12am PT in North America. However, every episode of the hit soccer comedy-drama's latest season has arrived on Tuesday evenings at the times listed above. Barring an unexpected launch date and time change, I'm confident season 4 episode 9 will do likewise.

As for the rest of the world, this week's entry will air on Apple TV, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on Wednesday, September 30. Read on to see what time it'll be released near you:

US — Tuesday, September 29 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 29 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, September 29 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 29 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, September 30 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, September 30 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, September 30 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, September 30 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, September 30 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, September 30 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, September 30 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, September 30 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, September 30 at 1pm NZST

When is the final episode of Ted Lasso season 4 set to come out?

Is Alice cooking up a new, Gemma-less tactic for Richmond Women? (Image credit: Apple TV)

The 10th and final episode of the Apple TV show's fourth season will kick off on Tuesday, October 6, in North and South America. Meanwhile, viewers on other continents will have to wait until Wednesday, October 7 to catch the series' latest finale.

What'll happen in it? Its story will be dictated by what goes down in its predecessor — i.e. season 4 episode 9. So, be sure to tune in to Ted Lasso's next chapter to see what it'll set up ahead of this season's last hurrah.

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