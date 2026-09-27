Best Buy has a flash sale on its best-selling TVs, and it feels like Black Friday — record-low prices on top-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
Save up to $1,100 from Samsung, LG, and Sony
Best Buy has launched a 48-hour sale, which ends tonight at Midnight. While the retailer has deals across its site, the best deals, in my opinion, are on its best-selling TVs. You can score record-low prices, with up to $1,100 in savings on our top-rated 4K, QLED and OLED TVs. You might say the sale feels like Black Friday...
• Shop Best Buy's full 48-hour sale
As TechRadar's deals editor specializing in TVs, I've reviewed Best Buy's sale and handpicked the 13 best TV deals. I've curated a wide range of TVs on sale, including different sizes and price ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, and Insignia.
A few highlights include the best budget OLED TV of the year, LG's 48-inch B6 OLED TV on sale for $799.99 (originally $1,199.99), the popular TCL 55-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV for $599.99 (originally $799.99), and this massive TCL 75-inch 4K Smart TV for $479.99 (was $649.99).
Shop more of the top TV deals from Best Buy's flash sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end tonight at Midnight. You might not see discounts like this until Best Buy's official November Black Friday sale.
Best Buy flash sale — my top 13 TV deal picks
The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV for 2026 and an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Our only criticism is that it didn't offer a massive upgrade over the previous LG B5 model, but it's still a fantastic entry-level OLED TV that ticks a lot of the right boxes.
Read our full LG B6 OLED TV review
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If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this 55-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $199.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2025 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
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Insignia's F70 Series QLED TV boasts Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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Best Buy has Roku's best-selling 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV for just $99.99. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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You can get TCL's 55-inch QM6K Series for $499.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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A mid-size QLED display for $240 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, delivering bold, vibrant colors and lifelike images. You also get Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
Read our full LG C6 review
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The S90H is Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for its 2026 lineup. It supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a strong alternative to the LG C6, this is a solid competitor.
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This Hisense U7 Series delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games.
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If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $399.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option.
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The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel with a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to provide a better bright-room viewing experience versus the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
Read our full LG G6 OLED TV review
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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