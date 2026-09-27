The Alien universe is incredibly rich and full of lore, and 2014's Alien: Isolation is a more than worthy addition to the pantheon of storytelling within it. It's a fantastic horror game, but also one that captures the setting, vibes, and atmosphere of the first Alien movie brilliantly well. But it's been 12 years (and counting) since it was released, and with a sequel being shown off this year, now's as good a time as any to celebrate the original.
I've spoken to the Alien: Isolation 2 developers twice this summer, and despite not being a huge horror fan, I am a big Alien fan, and it got me really hyped for the game. It also got me thinking: how much do I really remember about the first terrifying-but-excellent experience?
Well, both quite a lot, but also not as much as I thought. It turns out, so I made this quiz to see if that was the same for other players of the first game.
Good luck!
Did you survive our Alien: Isolation quiz? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments as well as any other games we should make quizzes on.
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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