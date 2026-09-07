The second half of Ted Lasso season 4 is about to begin. Indeed, with five chapters down and another five to go, the past seven days have — to use a soccer analogy — been like an overly long half-time interval.

Thankfully, the referee is about to blow their whistle and restart proceedings, so you'll want to know when you need to retake your seat before things get underway again. And, with this week's entry being another festive season-set installment, you might even start getting into the Christmas spirit a few months early.

Here, then, is when the next episode of Ted Lasso will make its bow.

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What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6?

Prepare yourself for a surprise or three in this week's chapter (Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso season 4's next entry should be released at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 8 in the US and Canada. Each of its five predecessors have dropped at those times over the last five Tuesdays, so there's no reason to suspect this week's episode won't do the same.

As for when it'll air on Apple TV, aka one of the best streaming services, in other countries, the soccer comedy-drama's forthcoming chapter will premiere on Wednesday, September 9. Here's a rundown of the launch times you need to be aware of:

US — Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, September 9 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, September 9 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, September 9 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, September 9 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, September 9 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, September 9 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, September 9 at 1pm NZST

What is the full release schedule for Ted Lasso season 4?

Only four more episodes remain of Ted Lasso season 4 after this week's entry (Image credit: Apple TV)

New episodes of the multi-award-winning Apple TV Original will air every Tuesday in North and South America, and every Wednesday on other continents, until this season's finale comes out in early October.

Read the list below to see when the remaining chapters will debut near you:

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Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9

— September 8/9 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16

— September 15/16 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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