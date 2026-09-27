Rainbow Six Tactics game director Martial Potron says Mario + Rabbids helped the team understand "the metrics of tactics"

He says it borrowed the "DNA" of the series, and it was a different experience from working on Ghost Recon

Potron adds that he had to change his developer habits when working on

Rainbow Six Tactics

Rainbow Six Tactics game director Martial Potron has said the development team borrowed the "DNA" of the studio's turn-based game series, Mario + Rabbids, for tactical level design inspiration.

"Mario + Rabbids helped us shape some parts," Potron told TechRadar Gaming in a recent interview about the upcoming Siege spin-off. "The team, especially the level design team that came from Mario + Rabbids, really helped us to understand the metrics of tactics."

The game director explained that, instead of keeping in line with the series' first-person style, the team chose a turn-based tactics genre because it felt that Rainbow Six's DNA is already "tactical."

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Speaking more on inspiration, Potron explained that some of the "core rules" for him as someone who worked on Ghost Recon are to design an experience that players would expect; "smoke and mirrors," as he puts it, in terms of lethality or enemy behaviors to "make the experience cinematographic," but the turn-based tactics genre is different.

"In tactical, everything is very precise," he said. "It's pure. It's like chess. So we had to change a bit of our mindset to adjust to this philosophy."

Poltron continued: "This is a bit of a paradigm shift for us in terms of habits. It's 15 years of my habits that I need to shift."

Rainbow Six Tactics launches in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

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