The biggest gaming event of the decade is here. After 13 years of not-so-patiently waiting, GTA 6 has officially launched, and if you’re one of the millions of gamers jumping into Vice City and the surrounding state of Leonida, then you’ll want to make sure you have the very best experience, courtesy of SCUF, Corsair and Elgato.

Upgrading your setup will make your time with GTA 6 incredibly immersive from the moment you boot up your Xbox or PS5, and not only can it bring every heist and chase to life through high-quality audio that surrounds you as you play, but using premium controllers will give you greater control and better accuracy while you play. It also means longer play sessions without you getting uncomfortable. Let’s face it, we’re all going to want to spend as much of our free time as possible playing GTA 6 in the coming weeks.

SCUF: the premium controller choice for console gamers

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Upgrading your controller is one of the most important moves you can make for GTA 6, as having an uncomfortable or broken controller, especially one with stick drift, can ruin your experience.

If you’re playing GTA 6 on PlayStation 5, then give your hands the ultimate weapon with the SCUF Omega. Combining a solid and familiar design with precision-engineered TMR thumbsticks that eliminate the threat of stick drift and mechanical switches makes every button press and movement fast, dependable and responsive. This means marathon GTA 6 sessions won’t do a number on your hands. The textured surface keeps the Omega secure in your hands even during the most intense police chases, so you remain locked in, even when under pressure.

It’s not just about comfort, but also control, with a huge amount of button customization options including five G-keys that give you quick access to even more controls, four rear paddles and two blankable side action buttons, all of which can be configured to best suit your playstyle.

As an officially licensed PlayStation 5 controller, it pairs up beautifully with Sony’s console, offering low-latency wireless connectivity, familiar face buttons and touchpad.

For Xbox gamers looking for the ultimate setup for a getaway, then you’ll want to have the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless gamepad in your hands. With adjustable instant triggers, you not only get the advantage in hectic shootouts, where fast and furious shots are required, but when driving you have exact control over accelerating and braking, letting you escape from the trickiest of situations.

Meanwhile, the SCUF Valor Pro’s anti-drift TMR thumbsticks have been built to last, offering precision and tight controls game after game, and the rear paddles are completely customizable, so you can set up the controller to suit your needs, ensuring you stay ahead of the chase.

Lose yourself in the world of GTA 6

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High-end audio is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in a game, and Rockstar, who developed GTA 6, have put just as much effort into the audio side of the game as they have the graphics.

From the huge array of radio stations blasting out classic and new tunes, to pulse-quickening musical scores and environmental details such as ambient sound effects and NPC chatter, you’ll want to experience the sounds of Vice City as they were meant to be experienced, and that’s where Corsair’s premium headset lineup comes in.

Corsair’s HS80 v2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset is a 6 Star Ready headset that’s been engineered for next-gen consoles and GTA 6, offering powerful bass and exceptional clarity thanks to its 50mm non-Newtonian laminate drivers. Its 110 hours of wireless battery life and supreme comfort with memory foam ear cushions means it’ll keep up with even the longest gaming sessions.

The VOID v2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset offers 70 hours of immersive wireless gaming with a lightweight design that will feel comfortable for hours on end.

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If you’re after a no-compromise affordable choice, the HS35 v3 Wireless Gaming Headset is perfect for you, offering three modes of connectivity (2.4Ghz, Bluetooth, and wired), with up to 30 hours of battery life with a single charge. It’s also incredibly comfy with its adjustable floating headband design, and at just 250g, you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it, even after massive gaming sessions. Its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers mean you get highly detailed sound without sacrifice, and volume and mic controls are conveniently placed on the earcup so you can quickly adjust them as you play.

Want genuinely game-changing audio? The Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset is for you, packed with cutting-edge technology that brings the pinnacle of sound quality so you’ll never miss a beat. There’s Dolby Atmos for truly immersive surround sound, while active noise cancellation means you can shut out the outside world and play without distraction.

Of course, when you need to hear what’s going on around you outside of the game, Transparency mode will seamlessly blend your game audio with the real world without compromising on quality. You can enjoy pinpoint accuracy even during the most intensive missions, and when GTA Online goes live, you can keep in constant touch with your friends thanks to the removable, broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone.

Broadcast your infamy

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Why not capture and share the most outrageous moments of your GTA 6 playthrough with your friends, or stream to a wider audience with the Elgato 4K X USB capture card?

From budding streamers just starting out, to professionals who have already built up a solid audience, the 4K X is the perfect upgrade for your setup, allowing you to capture your gameplay at 4K and up to 144 frames per second. Share your footage at the highest quality, without sacrificing frame rates while you play.

Pair the Elgato 4K X USB capture card up with any of the headsets we’ve mentioned above, which all come with broadcast-grade microphones, for the ultimate streaming setup that will entertain your audience and help you grow it as well.

So, if you’ve been waiting for 13 years GTA 6 to land, make sure you are able to experience it in the best possible way by upgrading your gaming setup with SCUF, Corsair and Elgato.