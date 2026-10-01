Lisa PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up — all the best info and early links to bookmark for the new limited edition DualSense

Live
Another week, another limited-edition PS5 DualSense controller pre-order arrives from Sony; but this one's a little different. Marking a new collaboration between PlayStation and pop star Lisa, the Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controller is up for pre-order tomorrow, October 2.
It's a sleek-looking controller that has loads of Lisa design flourishes and is likely to be both incredibly appealing to fans and collectors alike. Built around a Chroma Pearl colorway, Lisa's eyes and eyelashes take centre stage on the touchpad, and there are starry flashes adorning the wings of the pad.
It's perhaps more niche than other releases, and might not have such a widespread general appeal, so I can see this launch very much being a limited edition with a smaller number of units available — but I have said that before, I'm sure. Regardless, the pricing remains the same, and the pad will cost you $84.99 / £74.99.
To be frank, the PlayStation Blog post announcing the collaboration with Lisa does imply that it'll be a PlayStation Direct and PlayStation Store exclusive (a new storefront in the UK, it looks like), so I have led with links to those below. However, I have kept links to the other usual retailers just in case stock appears elsewhere, along with all the key information about the pad.
US Lisa DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- 🅿️Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Coming soon at PS Direct🅿️
- 📦Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Amazon📦
- 🔆Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Walmart🔆
- 🏷️Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Best Buy🏷️
- 🎯Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Target🎯
- 🎮Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at GameStop🎮
UK Lisa DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- 🅿️Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Coming soon at PS Direct🅿️
- 📦Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Amazon UK📦
- 📱Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at EE📱
- 🧸Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Smyths Toys🧸
- ©️Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Currys©️
- 𝓥 Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Very 𝓥
- 👨Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at John Lewis👨
- 🟥Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at Argos🟥
- 🟡Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at ShopTo🟡
- 🎮Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Check for stock at The Game Collection🎮
Should you pre-order a Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controller?
As always, I think the safest bet here is to place a pre-order if you are willing and able to do so. While I don't see these being quite so generally popular as the GTA 6 controllers were — which would have had an arguably wider appeal — fans of Lisa and collectors of PS5 hardware are likely to be all over these controllers.
Due to it not being quite so mainstream, I genuinely believe that these PS5 controllers will be in actual limited and short supply too, so placing a pre-order if you're interested is even more important.
Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controllers: cut to the chase
- Price: $84.99 / £74.99
- Pre-order date: October 2, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe
- Release date: October 30, 2026
- Design: Along with some merchandise also launching as a collaboration between Lisa and PlayStation, the PS5 controller features "elements that held personal meaning for her. Her iconic bangs and eyes take center stage on the DualSense wireless controller touch pad, joined by her signature stars and bold “LL” lettering, all set against a Chroma Pearl colorway – Lisa’s personal favorite."
I've been doing this for years now, covering almost every PS5 hardware and limited-edition release, pre-order, or launch since the Sony console came out in 2020. Along the way, I've been able to help folks find hard-to-come-by products soon after launch, like the PlayStation Portal, and helped folks snag super-popular and in-demand versions of PS5 hardware like the 30th Anniversary Editions. This means I know a thing or two about covering such limited-edition hardware launches and am best placed to help you find yours.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Will the Lisa DualSense be at other retailers?
The initial post on the PlayStation Blog doesn't make it completely clear whether this Lisa controller will be available at other retailers in all regions. It does state that it will be available in "highly limited quantities" on PlayStation Direct and at some retailers globally. That could mean only a few regions, or it could be everywhere. Given the genuinely limited run for this controller, though, I don't expect stock to be available far and wide.
The key links are already live
Usually with these limited-edition launches, I end up in a mad rush to find all the relevant links for where to buy the controller. This time, though, Sony has got ahead of itself and has the product pages on its official store live already. Of course, the pad isn't available to buy just yet, but this is where you'll want to be at 10am tomorrow to bag yours.
US:
• Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Coming soon at PS Direct
UK:
• Lisa Limited Edition DualSense: Coming soon at PS Direct
We're kicking off our live coverage
Sony is back with another limited edition DualSense, so we're back again to bring you all the key info and important retailer links you need if you're planning to buy the Lisa PS5 controller. This unique and somewhat unexpected design may be one of the most limited of all the special PS5 controllers we've seen so far, given it's a more niche pick, so securing that pre-order could be more important than ever. And that's what I'm here to help with.
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