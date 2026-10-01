Lisa PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up — all the best info and early links to bookmark for the new limited edition DualSense

Another week, another limited-edition PS5 DualSense controller pre-order arrives from Sony; but this one's a little different. Marking a new collaboration between PlayStation and pop star Lisa, the Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controller is up for pre-order tomorrow, October 2.

It's a sleek-looking controller that has loads of Lisa design flourishes and is likely to be both incredibly appealing to fans and collectors alike. Built around a Chroma Pearl colorway, Lisa's eyes and eyelashes take centre stage on the touchpad, and there are starry flashes adorning the wings of the pad.

It's perhaps more niche than other releases, and might not have such a widespread general appeal, so I can see this launch very much being a limited edition with a smaller number of units available — but I have said that before, I'm sure. Regardless, the pricing remains the same, and the pad will cost you $84.99 / £74.99.

To be frank, the PlayStation Blog post announcing the collaboration with Lisa does imply that it'll be a PlayStation Direct and PlayStation Store exclusive (a new storefront in the UK, it looks like), so I have led with links to those below. However, I have kept links to the other usual retailers just in case stock appears elsewhere, along with all the key information about the pad.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation/Lisa)

Should you pre-order a Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controller?

As always, I think the safest bet here is to place a pre-order if you are willing and able to do so. While I don't see these being quite so generally popular as the GTA 6 controllers were — which would have had an arguably wider appeal — fans of Lisa and collectors of PS5 hardware are likely to be all over these controllers.

Due to it not being quite so mainstream, I genuinely believe that these PS5 controllers will be in actual limited and short supply too, so placing a pre-order if you're interested is even more important.

Lisa Limited Edition PS5 controllers: cut to the chase

Price: $84.99 / £74.99

$84.99 / £74.99 Pre-order date: October 2, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

October 2, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: October 30, 2026

October 30, 2026 Design: Along with some merchandise also launching as a collaboration between Lisa and PlayStation, the PS5 controller features "elements that held personal meaning for her. Her iconic bangs and eyes take center stage on the DualSense wireless controller touch pad, joined by her signature stars and bold “LL” lettering, all set against a Chroma Pearl colorway – Lisa’s personal favorite."